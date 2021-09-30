Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 29): Annapolis Area Christian volleyball outlasts St. John’s in five sets

AACS stayed unbeaten with a thrilling five-set victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep, 3-2, on Wednesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25 and 15-6.
The top players for the Eagles (6-0, 8-0) were outside hitter Malani Martin (3 aces, 7 digs, 1 block, 14 kills), outside hitter Avery Walker (2 aces, 4 dig, 8 kills), middle Kaylynn Brown (3 blocks, 6 kills), Makayla Martin (1 ace, 3 digs), setter/opp. Madison Sidney (2 ace, 4 digs, 1 block, 8 kills, 21 assists) and setter/opp. Kaylee Brookes (1 ace, 2 digs, 1 block, 3 kills, 21 assists).
Volleyball
Glenelg Country def. Key — 3-0 [25-8, 25-12, 25-15] (Wednesday)
Girls Soccer
McDonogh 3, Archbishop Spalding 0
Severn 3, Gerstell 0
The Admirals (3-0, 6-3) got goals from Elliot Wienk, Caroline Bing and Parker Collins on the way to the shutout victory in the IAAM B Conference contest. Alina Valencia, Isabell Zurowski and Abby Witzel picked up assists, while goalie Zoee Stencil made five saves.
Boys Soccer
St. Marys 2, Glenelg Country 0
The Saints (6-0, 6-0) got goals from Grant Counts, his fourth of the season, and Alec Ehrenfried on the way to the MIAA B Conference victory.
Severn 2, Friends 1
Goals from Colin McCarthy and Andrew Beard helped the Admirals (5-0, 7-1) stay unbeaten in MIAA B Conference play. Hudson Lamb and Alex Mussog each registered assists, while Will Hudson and Bryce Feldmaier split time at goalie and finished with one save each.