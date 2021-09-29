Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 28): Severna Park boys soccer shuts out Glen Burnie for fifth straight win

For the third straight game, Severna Park boys soccer won with a shutout.
The undefeated Falcons (3-0, 5-0) went on the road and earned a 4-0 victory Tuesday over Glen Burnie (0-3, 1-5) with four different players scoring. Owen Muldoon, Kevin Breitinger, Jeff Chukwu and Elliot Gerig all found the back of the net, while Ethan Watson and Ben Nocerito picked up assists.
Goalies Brandon Asch (2 saves) and Matt Schisler (3 saves) combined to hold the Gophers scoreless. Glen Burnie goalie Trevor Kramer finished with nine saves.
Boys Soccer
Arundel 2, Northeast 0
Arundel (3-0, 4-2-1) defeated Northeast (1-4, 1-4) on goals by Jacob Rarig and Brett Wilkins. Assists were tallied by Evan Koch and Ben Keville. Wilkins’ goal was his first of the season. Goalkeeper Alejandro Monroy made eight saves in securing the shutout.
Chesapeake 3, Southern 0
The Cougars (2-2, 2-2) shut out the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-4), getting five saves from goalie Maxx Gray. Caleb Adams scored off an assist from his brother Daniel in the first half. Juan Jose DeNardo then scored unassisted to make it 2-0 in the second half. Daniel Adams then scored off a feed from his brother Caleb to create the final margin.
Broadneck 4, Old Mill 0
South River 3, Meade 0
Annapolis 9, Chesapeake SP 0
North County 2, Crofton 1
Girls Soccer
Chesapeake 4, Southern 1
Severna Park 5, Glen Burnie 0
Northeast 2, Arundel 0
Broadneck 5, Old Mill 0
Annapolis 8, Chesapeake SP 0
Field Hockey
Southern 3, Chesapeake 2
Severna Park 2, South River 1
Old Mill 9, Glen Burnie 0
Arundel 6, Annapolis 0
Northeast 1, North County 0 OT
Spalding 8, Notre Dame Prep 2
Bella Saviano (two goals), Bridget Donovan (two goals, assist) and Ally Keith (goal, assist) led the offensive effort for the undefeated Cavaliers (3-0, 7-0). Katie Fichtner, Elly Beavers and Jilly Lawn also scored in the victory for Spalding. Notre Dame Prep goals were scored by Charlotte Kroneberger and Charlotte Stromberg. Spalding goalie Gabby Prentice made two saves, while Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross stopped 17 shots.