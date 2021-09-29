Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 28): Severna Park boys soccer shuts out Glen Burnie for fifth straight win

The Cougars (2-2, 2-2) shut out the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-4), getting five saves from goalie Maxx Gray. Caleb Adams scored off an assist from his brother Daniel in the first half. Juan Jose DeNardo then scored unassisted to make it 2-0 in the second half. Daniel Adams then scored off a feed from his brother Caleb to create the final margin.