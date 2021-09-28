xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 27): Annapolis Area Christian volleyball continues hot start with sweep of Indian Creek

Brent Kennedy
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 27, 2021 11:51 PM

AACS kept its dominant start to the season going with a sweep of Indian Creek on Monday by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.

The Eagles (4-0, 7-0), after making the finals at the Arundel Tournament on Saturday, came out a little slow against Indian Creek (2-2, 2-3) but found solutions to stay undefeated. AACS has yet to drop a set on the season.

Top players for AACS were outside hitter Malani Martin (2 aces, 4 digs, 2 block, 7 kills), outside hitter Avery Walker (3 aces, 1 dig, 6 kills), setter/opp. Madison Sidney (5 ace, 2 digs, 3 kills, 9 assists) and middle Kaylynn Brown (2 ace, 2 blocks, 2 kills). Setters Sidney and Kaylee Brookes combined for 20 assists.

Volleyball

Gerstell def. Key — 3-0 [25-13, 25-12, 25-22]

The Falcons (2-1, 2-4) moved above .500 in IAAM C Conference play with the sweep of Key (1-2, 2-2)

Girls Soccer

AACS 1, Pallotti 1 2OT

Paige Rice scored the only goal for the Eagles (2-1-1, 4-3-1), while Shannon O’Ferrall made six saves in goal.

St. Paul’s 2, Severn 1

Severn (5-3) got its goal from Parker Collins on an assist from Kendall Willis.

Mt. Carmel 5, Key 0

Golf

Chesapeake 191, Arundel 192, Southern 196, Old Mill 211, North County 226

Arundel’s Angelina Hwang shot a 38 to take medalist honors. Other top five finishers on the day were Chesapeake’s Joshua Colangelo (44), Southern’s Ian Fitzgerald (46) and Rex Fullerton (46), and Old Mill’s Andrew Gange (47).

