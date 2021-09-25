Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 24): Arundel football edges Glen Burnie for first county win

Arundel got it done on both sides of the ball Friday night on its way to a 14-7 county victory over Glen Burnie.
The Wildcats (1-1, 2-2) scored their first touchdown of the night on a blocked punt, with Mykel Kindell recovering the ball in the end zone midway through the second quarter. Clinton Mills made the extra point to put Arundel up 7-0.
The lead grew to 14 in the third quarter when Jake Long (12-22, 138 yards) hit DeJuan Bowdry (4 receptions, 67 yards) for a 28-yard touchdown reception and then Mills again hit the extra point.
Glen Burnie (0-3, 1-3) did answer to make things interesting. The Gophers scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Witt (12-25, 138 yards) to Zion Pinkey (7 receptions, 65 yards) in the final minutes of the third quarter to pull within seven. Arundel held Glen Burnie off the scoreboard the rest of the way, however, and earned the win.
Football
Spalding 20, Gonzaga (DC) 13 OT
South River 40, Crofton 6
South River junior quarterback Camrin Catterton passed for 235 yards and had a hand in all six Seahawks (3-1) touchdowns in a 40-6 victory over the Crofton Cardinals (1-3) on Friday night in Crofton. Three of Catterton’s touchdowns came through the air, two of them going to junior Trashaun Timmons — who led South River with seven receptions for 168 yards.
Catterton’s other passing touchdown was to senior Arell Moore, a 37-yard strike which opened the scoring at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter. Catterton also added three rushing touchdowns.
Crofton’s defense was led by standout junior linebacker Abraham Sani who had nine tackles including two for a loss. The Cardinals offense struggled the entire game, but they did manage to score late in the fourth quarter. After a successful fake punt, junior back-up quarterback Sam Ross connected with junior wide receiver Gavin Johnson for a three-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals on the board.
South River senior running back Lala Titow rushed the ball 11 times for 65 yards and the Seahawks defense forced four turnovers.
Crofton junior defensive back Le’Trell Bender and freshman linebacker Russell Bonham had six tackles apiece.
- reported to the Capital by David Ausiello
Severna Park 36, Chesapeake 17
The Falcons (4-0, 4-0) built an early double-digit lead, then withstood a big third-quarter push from the Cougars (0-1, 2-2) to eventually pull away for the road victory. Severna Park led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter before Chesapeake scored 17 unanswered to take the lead early in the fourth following a touchdown run by Vic Listorti (130 yards, 2 touchdowns). But Severna Park regrouped to score the final three touchdowns of the night over the last eight minutes.