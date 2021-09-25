Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 24): Arundel football edges Glen Burnie for first county win

The Falcons (4-0, 4-0) built an early double-digit lead, then withstood a big third-quarter push from the Cougars (0-1, 2-2) to eventually pull away for the road victory. Severna Park led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter before Chesapeake scored 17 unanswered to take the lead early in the fourth following a touchdown run by Vic Listorti (130 yards, 2 touchdowns). But Severna Park regrouped to score the final three touchdowns of the night over the last eight minutes.