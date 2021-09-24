Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 23): Zach Tettemer hat trick helps carry Broadneck boys soccer past Meade

Zach Tettemer scored three goals and Mikey Johnson added two, as Broadneck (3-0, 5-1) stayed unbeaten in county play with a 5-0 shut out win over Meade (1-2, 1-2) on Thursday evening.
Johnson, Jaden Smith, Caden Terrelonge and Anders Nelson picked up assists for the Bruins, while the trio of Matt Tettemer (3 saves), Jackson Shaw (1) and Griffin Bodziak (1) combined to secure the shutout in goal.
Meade’s Gerson Arias saved seven shots.
Boys Soccer
Arundel 2, Old Mill 0
The Wildcats (2-0, 3-2-1) earned the shutout win over the Patriots (2-1, 3-1) thanks to first-half goals from Ben Keville and Jacob Rarig. Tyler LeGrand and Evan Koch provided the assists, while goalie Alejandro Monroy preserved the shutout with eight saves.
Annapolis 0, South River 0
A tight defensive match saw both Annapolis (3-0-1, 3-0-1) and South River (2-0-1, 3-2-1) unable to break through. Both teams had chances, but the keepers were up to the task. Mike Guzman (Panthers) and Jay Jenkins (Seahawks) each made 4 saves.
Northeast 2, Glen Burnie 1
Northeast (1-3, 1-3) picked up its first win by a goal over the Gophers (0-2, 1-4). Glen Burnie got its goal from Brendan Orlove, along with six saves from goalie Trevor Kramer.
Severna Park 4, Chesapeake 0
The Falcons (2-0, 4-0) earned their second straight shutout, blanking the Cougars (1-2, 1-2).
Girls Soccer
Severna Park 3, Chesapeake 0
The Falcons (2-0, 4-0) got goals by Ryn Feemster, Ava Schultz and Gabby Thomas in the win over the Cougars (2-1, 2-3). Severna Park got assists from Hannah Verault and Francesca Dunoyer. Mallory Scheimreiff made eight saves at goalie.
Southern 5, North County 2
The leaders for Southern (2-1, 3-1) in the win over the Knights () were Skylar Williams (two goals, assist), Anna Sis (goal, two assists), River Horn (goal, assist), Kelsie Moore (goal) and Lyndsey Miller (assist). Sidney Shaw had 3 saves and Sienna McCowan had two saves for the Bulldogs.
Northeast 4, Glen Burnie 1
Bouncing back from the team’s first loss on Tuesday, Northeast (2-1-1, 3-1-1) picked up the road win against the Gophers (0-2, 1-4).
Arundel 4, Old Mill 0
The Wildcats (2-0, 2-4) won their second straight game with the shutout win over the Patriots (2-1, 3-2).
Broadneck 8, Meade 0
The Bruins (2-0-1, 4-0-1) stayed unbeaten on the season with the shut out win over the Mustangs (0-3, 0-3).
Good Counsel 1, Archbishop Spalding 0
Volleyball
Crofton def. Chesapeake SP — 3-0 [25-16, 25-12, 25-15]
The Cardinals (4-0, 6-0) earned the sweep, with Lily Lagaras leading the team with 11 kills. Emily Gustie also played a great overall game by serving 14 for 14 with 3 aces, 5 kills and 9 digs. Christine Wang added 15 assists.
Chesapeake SP (0-3, 1-3) was led by Jasmin Azan (4 kills and 9 digs) and Gabrielle Sanders (3 blocks and 2 unassisted kills).
Southern def. Annapolis — 3-0 [25-19, 25-20, 25-12]
The Bulldogs (5-0, 5-0) have still yet to drop a set all fall.
In its first loss of the season, the Panthers (3-1, 3-1) were led by Kennedi Lockett (9/9 serving, 2 kills), Amy Escobar (8/10 serving, 7 digs), Grace McQuoid (12/13 serving, 16 assists, 3 kills, 6 digs), Sophia Krause (7/9 serving, 6 kills, 3 digs) and Amiyah Fowlkes (6 kills, 2 digs).
Chesapeake def. Northeast — 3-2 [25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 29-27, 15-11]
In a battle between two programs looking for their first win, the Cougars (1-3, 1-3) came back from a 2-1 hole to defeat the Eagles (0-3, 0-4).
Northeast was led in the loss by Maggie Lawrence (10 assists, 7 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace), Yazmyn Calhoun (15 kills, 7 aces and 7 digs), Julia Fox (4 kill blocks, 4 kills, 2 digs and 1 ace), Josalin Courtney (3 kills and 3 aces), Ava Cox (7 aces and 3 kills), and Caden McCrory (1 ace and 8 digs).
Broadneck def. Meade — 3-0
Field Hockey
Archbishop Spalding 3, Broadneck 1
South River 5, Southern 2
Maddie Kandra led the offensive effort with two goals and an assist for the Seahawks (2-1, 4-1), which handed Southern (3-1, 3-1-1) its first loss. Elsa Emling, Kat Wanner and Grace Green added goals for South River, while Sophie Waugh and Kelly Webber provided assists. Goalie Reagan Beall made four saves.
Southern goals were scored by Ava Wooster and Brenna Kadieshi, while Emma Deveille registered an assist. Addie Jones (2 saves) and Caitlin Miser (3) split time in goal.
Crofton 2, Chesapeake 1
The Cardinals (4-0, 4-0) remained undefeated with the one-goal victory over the Cougars (2-2, 2-2). Erin Bock scored the first goal of the game for Chesapeake, while goalie Shelby Brown made 10 saves.
Latest High School sports
Crofton answered with goals from Mary-Cate Parks and Sophia Galarza, both off assists from Emily Najarian, to earn the comeback win. Ryleigh Osborne made five saves for Crofton.