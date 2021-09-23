Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 22): Severn girls soccer blanks Concordia Prep

On the heels of two straight losses, Severn bounced back Wednesday afternoon with a shutout win over Concordia Prep in a IAAM B Conference game.
The Admirals (2-0, 5-2) got a goal in each half from Abby Witzel on the way to a 2-0 victory. Witzel’s first score was assisted by Parker Collins and the second was set up by Sophie Fionda.
Severn goalie Zoee Stencil made three saves to preserve the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
AACS 5, Park 3
Elena Rogers scored three goals in the two-goal victory for AACS (2-1, 4-2) over Park School. Milan Marshall finished with one goal and one assist. Skylar Sensenbrenner had one goal, while Sarah Oley added an assist.
Shannon O’Ferrall made 10 saves in goal for AACS.
VOLLEYBALL
Broadneck def. Meade — 3-0 [25-1, 25-15, 25-4]
The Bruins (2-1, 4-1) were led by Hannah Waters (25 service points, 6 aces, 2 kills), Natalie Luscomb (22 service points, 12 aces, 15 kills) and Reese Watt (6 service points, 1 ace) in the win over the Mustangs.
South River def. Old Mill — 3-0 [25-14, 25-12, 25-15]
On the way to the sweep, the Seahawks (1-2, 1-2) were led by Mia Keen (11 kills, 9-10 serving, 5 aces and 13 digs), Beth Marks (8 kills), Lyndsay Hutchins (7 kills), Caitlyn Austin (7-7 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs), Annika Garcia-Riley (7-7 serving and 2 digs), Kiera Pirhalla (23-23 serving, 5 aces and 37 assists).
The Patriots (2-2, 3-3) were led by Eva Mourog (1 Ace, 4 digs, 8 kills), Isabella Shanley (2 digs, 3 kills) and Kendall Lee (4 Kills, 1 Block, 11 digs).
St. Mary’s def. Mt. Carmel — 3-0 [25-15, 25-16, 25-11]
The Saints (3-1, 5-2) earned the sweep thanks to strong play from Brooke Heary (9 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace), Hannah Mendenhall (20 assists, 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces) and Tara Haffelfinger (4 kills, 4 aces).
FIELD HOCKEY
North County 8, Meade 1
The Knights (1-4, 1-4) picked up their first win against the Mustangs (0-3, 0-4). Goals for North County were scord by Claire Birge (two goals), Annabelle Colgan (two goals), Darby von Berg (goal, 3 assists), Emily Price (goal), Jenna Schneck (goal, 2 assists) and Shyann Giunta (goal). Amirah Lance scored Meade’s goal, while Mustangs’ goalie Mackenzie Chancy made five saves.