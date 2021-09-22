Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 21): Broadneck volleyball rebounds with sweep of previously unbeaten Severna Park

On the heels of a hard-fought five-set loss against Arundel last week, Broadneck bounced back with an impressive sweep of previously unbeaten Severna Park on Tuesday evening.
The Bruins (1-1, 3-1) won the three games by scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-16 over the Falcons (2-1, 2-1). The leaders for Broadneck in the win were Natalie Luscomb (11 kills, 20 service points and 8 digs), Bella Rubino (9 kills), Hannah Waters (4 kills, 11 service points, 2 blocks), Madeline Stewart (9 service points, 27 assists, 7 digs) and Valleigh Brechtel (17 service points, 3 aces and 10 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Arundel def. South River — 3-0 [25-20, 25-17, 25-18]
Arundel (2-0, 4-0) stayed undefeated with the victory.
In the loss, South River (0-2, 0-2) was led by Kiera Pirhalla (8-8 serving with 1 ace, 27 assists and 5 digs), Lyndsay Hutchins (7-8 serving with 2 aces, 8 kills) and Mia Keen (7 kills and 14 digs).
Annapolis def. Chesapeake SP — 3-0
Leaders for the Panthers (3-0, 3-0) were Amiyah Fowlkes (9/11 serving, 5 kills), Sophia Krasue (13/16 serving, 5 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs), Grace McQuoid (11/12, 3 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs) and Kennedi Lockett (9/11 serving).
Crofton def. Old Mill — 3-1 [25-13, 25-16, 9-25, 25-21]
Leaders in the loss for Old Mill (2-1, 3-2) were Cameron Rickard (11 Digs, 1 Ace), Ashley Chen (16 Assists, 2 Aces, 3 digs, 2 kills), Isabella Shanley (5 kills), Emily Gordon (5 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 7 aces), Morgan Daughters (6 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces), Jocelyn Rogers (5 blocks) and Kendall Lee (4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace).
BOYS SOCCER
Arundel 1, Meade 0
Arundel (1-0, 2-2-1) opened conference play with a win over Meade (1-1, 1-1). Ben Keville assisted Joebel Gray on the game’s lone goal. Arundel keeper Alijandro Monroy tallied five saves in the shutout.
Meade’s starting defense of sophomores Vincent Gardiner and Bennett Solomon, and juniors Daniel Palacios and Justin Narine played strong in front of keeper Gerson Arias (3 saves).
Chesapeake 1, Northeast 0 2OT
Jack Shawbell finished a feed from Juan Jose with six minutes to play in double overtime for the lone goal in the Cougars (1-1, 1-1) win over the Eagles (0-3, 0-3). Max Gray made four saves for Chesapeake to preserve the shutout.
Annapolis 7, Southern 0
The Panthers (3-0) stayed undefeated with the shutout victory over Southern (0-2, 0-3), getting goals from seven different players. Mile Guzman and Michael Capo combined for the shutout, making one save and two saves, respectively.
Gavin Birchfield opened the scoring seven minutes into the match, assisted by Stiven Llano. Roberto Colon scored a couple minutes later, assisted by Neto Ibe. Brian Guillen and Henry Flores also scored, assisted by Kelvin Aguilar and Noah Sotgiu, respectively, to make it 4-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Colon added two assists, finding Ryan Cooper and Llano for second-half goals. Aguilar wrapped up the scoring, assisted by Javier Robles.
Broadneck 4, Crofton 2
Riley Erbe scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Bruins (2-0, 4-1) in the win over the Cardinals (1-3, 1-3). Other strong offensive efforts for Broadneck came from Jeremiah Rodriguez (goal, assist). Will Donahoe (goal), Zach Tettemer (assist) and Mikey Johnson (assist). Crofton got two goals from Donik Elshani and an assist from Drew Gentile.
Broadneck goalie Matt Tettemer made four saves, while Crofton goalie Nick Versis stopped eight shots.
Severn 6, St. Peter & Paul 0
The Admirals (3-0, 5-1) won their fifth straight game, getting two goals apiece from Colin McCarthy and Andrew Beard to lead the way. Ammar Yusef and Will Kistler also scored, while Alan Tchamourliyski (two assists) and Hudson Lamb registered assists. Severn goalies Bryce Feldmaier and Will Hudson each made one save to secure the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chesapeake 1, Northeast 0 OT
Ella Shannon scored an unassisted goal in the first overtime period to help Chesapeake (2-0, 2-2) secure the victory over Northeast (1-1-1, 2-1-1). Cougars’ goalie Ryleigh Smooth finished with four saves to secure the shutout.
FIELD HOCKEY
South River 2, Arundel 1
Archbishop Spalding 8, John Carroll 1
After falling behind for the first time all season, the Cavaliers (2-0, 4-0) responded with eight straight goals to win convincingly. Ally Keith (two goals), Bella Saviano (two), Becca Lawn, Katie Fichtner, Taylor Thorne and Morgan McGrath all scored, while Jilly Lawn registered an assist for Spalding.
Pikesville 4, Meade 2
The Mustangs (0-2, 0-3) lost the road contest. Seniors Amirah Lance and freshman Maggie Conroy scored in the second half for Meade, while goalie Mackenzie Chaney made several big saves to keep the game close.
Severna Park 2, Broadneck 0
The Falcons (3-0, 4-0) scored twice in the first half to defeat the Bruins (2-1, 4-1). Sydney Rowe and Ava Drexler-Amey scored the goals for Severna Park, both coming in the first half. Severna Park’s Charlotte Kramer made six saves, while Broadneck’s Chloe Rand stopped five shots.
Old Mill 6, North County 0
AACS 5, Key 3
Annapolis Area Christian (1-0, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season in its conference opener against Key (0-1, 0-2). AACS held the lead the entire game with Abby Fagbohunka and Anna McCue each scoring two goals and Grace Raspa finishing with one goal. Olivia Hall had two assists and McKenna Steinau had one.
Catholic 8, Glen Burnie 0
Sophomore goalie Abbey Hanson had a total of nine saves and let in no goals in the second quarter to lead the way for Glen Burnie (2-3) in the loss.