Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 21): Broadneck volleyball rebounds with sweep of previously unbeaten Severna Park

Riley Erbe scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Bruins (2-0, 4-1) in the win over the Cardinals (1-3, 1-3). Other strong offensive efforts for Broadneck came from Jeremiah Rodriguez (goal, assist). Will Donahoe (goal), Zach Tettemer (assist) and Mikey Johnson (assist). Crofton got two goals from Donik Elshani and an assist from Drew Gentile.