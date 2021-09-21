Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 20): Crofton football edges Annapolis for first win

In a make-up from the contest originally scheduled for Friday, Crofton (1-1, 1-2) earned the first victory in program history by a score of 8-6 over Annapolis Monday afternoon thanks to a fourth-quarter safety.
The Cardinals (1-1, 1-2) had grabbed a lead in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Ian Lenkart to Sam Ross (5 catches for 29 yards).
The Panthers (1-1, 2-1) then tied the game at 6-6 in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Williams to Ke’Mari Taylor, who finished with 131 yards of total offense.
The game then stayed tied until the final minutes when Crofton made a tackle for loss in the end zone for the deciding points.
FOOTBALL
Parkside 35, Southern 18
The Bulldogs (0-3) stayed close early, sitting tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter and down just 14-10 at the half, before Parkside pulled away in the second half.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Mary’s 4, Indian Creek 1
Key 10, Chapelgate 0
Key (1-0, 3-0) got goals from eight different players and built a 6-0 lead by halftime. Jaeden Clark (two goals), Sky McCabe (two goals), Uchenna Ahaghotu (goal, three assists), Edward Bulmer (goal, two assists), Vincent Palmeri (goal, two assists), Drew Barnes, Dylan Barnes and Chris Ajayi all found the back of the net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Severna Park 3, Severn 2
The Falcons (3-0) came back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to earn the victory over the Admirals (4-2).
St. John’s Catholic 8, Key 4
Key (0-2, 2-2) got goals from Campbell Stewart, Chelsea Wood (one assist), Osob Essa and Ella Benitez (three assists) in the IAAM C Conference game.
FIELD HOCKEY
Chesapeake 3, Annapolis 0
Tinna Mavica, Alyssa Krueger and Natalie Forman all scored to lead the Cougars (2-1, 2-1) to the win over the Panthers (0-3, 0-3). Abigail Warner registered an assist, while Shelby Brown made two saves in goal.
GOLF
Annapolis 196, Northeast 214, Chesapeake SP 257, Meade 261
In the match at Walden Country Club, the medalist was Annapolis’ Will Smith (46). Other finishers in the top five were Annapolis’ James Young IV (48), Northeast’s Ethan Mabe (49), Northeast’s James Michael (49) and Glen Burnie’s Zack Danielson (49).