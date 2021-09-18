Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 17): South River football bounces back with win over Glen Burnie

A week after falling short against Broadneck, South River wasted little time changing the momentum of its season on Friday night against Glen Burnie.
The Seahawks (2-1) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and added another two in the second on the way to a 35-0 victory. Quarterback Camrin Catterton (13-22 for 191 yards) ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, while Lala Titow (15 rushes for 130 yards, 3 catches for 84 yards) rushed for two touchdowns and caught one to lead the offensive onslaught.
Trashaun Timmons added seven catches for 76 yards, along with three rushes for 20 yards, for South River. Jaden Russell (2 sacks, interception) and Lonnell Owens-Pabon (sack, interception, five tackles) led the defense.
FOOTBALL
Old Mill 48, Arundel 3
Broadneck 38, Bullis 7
The Bruins (2-1) picked up their second straight convincing victory since losing the team’s season opener against Spalding.
Severna Park 39, North County 0
The Falcons (3-0) still have yet to allow a point this season, while North County (0-2) is still looking for its first score.
Archbishop Spalding 49, Archbishop Curley 0
The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with the shutout victory and has shut out each of its last two opponents.
McDonogh 42, St. Mary’s 6
The Saints (2-1) compiled 202 total yards in the loss. Quarterback Abindoor (5-14 passing for 67 yards, 44 yards rushing with a touchdown), Cotton (13 carries for 66 yards) and Cary (5 carries for 14 yards) were the offensive leaders for St. Mary’s.
BOYS SOCCER
Severna Park 13, Thomas Stone 0
The Falcons (3-0) got goals from 11 different players in the shutout win. Jeff Chukwu (two goals, assist), Nolan Grizzle (two goals), Gus Bachmann (goal, assist), Elliot Gerig (goal, two assists), Evan Souder (goal, assist), Braden van den Berg (two assists), Owen Muldoon (goal, assist) and Ben Nocerito (goal, assist) all registered multiple points.
St. Mary’s 3, AACS 0
The Saints got goals from Kam Ross, Nicky Souza and Charlie Roy in the shutout win. Grant Counts added an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
AACS 4, Chesapeake SP 0
AACS improved to 3-2 with the shutout victory. Skylar Sensenbrenner had one goal and an assist. Ana Baron-Garcia, Larah Mackey, and Sarah Oley each added one goal, while Rachel Oley had an assist.
Elkton 3, Glen Burnie 1
FIELD HOCKEY
South River 5, St. Mary’s 2
Elsa Emling registered a hat trick and an assist to lead the way for the Seahawks (2-1) against the Saints (2-2). Katherine Wanner and Grace Green added the other scores, while Madde Kandra had three assists and Gigi Stephan one. South River goalies Lily Kerr (3 saves) and Reagan Beall (4 saves) split time in the cage.
Spalding 5, Kent Island 0
Payton Guinter and Bella Saviano scored two goals apiece to lead the way for the Cavaliers (3-0). Becca Lawn scored the other goal, while Katie Fichtner added an assist. Ruby deFrees (3 saves), Gabby Prentice (one) and Cameron White (one) split time at goalie for Spalding. Kent Island goalie Jordan Bruce made 10 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Northern def. South River — 3-0 [25-18, 25-16, 25-21]
The Seahawks (0-2) were led by Izzy Hogue (5 kills, 15-16 serving, 1 ace, 8 digs), Lyndsay Hutchins (5 kills) and Beth Marks (11-12 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs). The team is back in action against Arundel on Tuesday.