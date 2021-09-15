Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 14): Glen Burnie field hockey opens county play with shutout win over Meade

Glen Burnie (1-0, 2-2) won its opening county contest with a 3-0 shutout win over Meade (0-2, 0-2).
Sophomore Dakota Smith scored in the first quarter, while senior Taylor Huber and sophomore Violet Dyer both scored in the second quarter. Senior Mackenzie Wells assisted both goals in the second quarter.
Glen Burnie keeper Abbey Hanson kept the Mustangs at zero with a total of two saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Severn 2, Bryn Mawr 1
Goals from Madison Tryon (from Abby Witzel) and Alina Valencia (from Elliot Wienk) helped Severn (1-0, 4-0) win its IAAM B Conference opener and stay undefeated overall.
Spalding 4, Perry Hall 0
The Cavaliers (4-0) got goals from Riley Wills, Olivia Nardone and Emily Hoyt — along with an own goal by the Gators — to stay undefeated. Sophie Thibeault and Reagan Mallia registered assists, while goalie Emma Murray made two saves.
Old Mill 1, Glen Burnie 0
Alina Fant scored the lone goal of the game, while Patriots (2-0, 3-1) goalie Hannah Wines made four saves, to defeat the Gophers (0-1, 1-3).
BOYS SOCCER
South River 5, Northeast 0
South River (2-0, 3-2) bounced back from two straight losses to shut out Northeast (0-2, 0-2). Senior Christian Gionis opened the scoring off a free kick just outside the box. Junior Will Gervase added a second goal shortly after when he won a header from a Christian Gionis corner kick assist. Hunter Marsden scored a third goal in the half off a Ned Schauermann assist to go into the break up, 3-0. Neel Abbott added a fourth score from a RJ Eubanks cross. Max Cerulla finished the scoring off a Konrad Niwa assist. Jay Jenkins had 3 saves to preserve the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Arundel def. Broadneck — 3-2
Saint John’s Catholic Prep def. St. Mary’s — 3-1 [25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22]
The Saints (1-1, 3-2) dropped the IAAM B Conference contest despite a valiant comeback attempt that included winning the third set. The top performers for St. Mary’s were Brooke Heary (7 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Payton Buchner (6 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces), Hannah Mendenhall (21 assists, 10 digs, 4 aces, 4 kills) and Marina McAteer (15 digs, 6 aces).
Glen Burnie def. Chesapeake SP — 3-2 [19-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-9]
The Gophers (1-2) earned the win over CSP (1-1). Glen Burnie got big games from Nia Williams (8 kills, 10 digs), Rylee Gardener (5 kills, 8 digs), Genevieve Allotey (10 assists) and Jaiden Morton (7 aces).
Chesapeake Science Point was led by junior Jasmin Azan (5 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), senior Shaiba Sharifi (7 aces, 2 kills), senior Gabby Sanders (3 blocks), junior Maddie Parks (6 assists, 3 digs) and senior Destinee Phifer (5 assists, 4 digs).
Annapolis def. Chesapeake — 3-2 [25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 19-25, 20-18]
The Panthers (2-0) earned the win behind standout efforts from Grace McQuoid (12/16 serving, 36 assists, 7 digs, 6 kills), Sophia Krause (20/26 serving, 8 aces, 15 kills, 3 digs), Amiyah Fowlkes (12/16 serving, 11 kills, 2 blocks) and Kennedi Lockett (14/15 serving, 5 aces, 4 kills).
AACS def. John Carroll — 3-0 [25-10, 25-14, 25-22]
The Eagles (4-0) won in straight sets over the Patriots. Game one and two AACS stormed out to fast leads due to tough serving from sophomore outside hitter Malani Martin (6 aces, 2 digs, 10 kills, 1 block) and senior middle Kaylynn Brown (3 aces, 2 blocks, 3 kills). AACS hitters Martin, sophomore setter/opp. Madison Sidney (3 kills), and senior outside hitter Avery Walker (5 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig) kept the Patriot defense guessing all night.
The third game had AACS down early but the Eagles pulled through with hustle defense from sophomore libero Elana Woody (12 digs) and momentum swinging kills from Martin and Brown.
Old Mill def. Northeast — 3-0 [25-14, 25-15, 25-16]
Leaders for the Patriots (2-0, 3-1) in the win were Ashley Chen (7 Assists, 2 Kills, 2 Digs), Brianna Hale (12 Assists, 1 Blocks, 2 Kills, 2 aces), Cameron Rickard (10/10 serving, 2 aces, 9 Digs), Emily Gordon (5 Kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Isabella Shanley (5 Kills, 5 digs), Jocelyn Rogers (4 kills, 3 blocks), Morgan Daughters (6 kills, 3 blocks) and Eva Mourog (5 Kills, 5 Aces, 2 digs).
Northeast (0-2) got strong games from Yazmyn Calhoun (10 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs) and Margret Lawrence (6 assists, 1 ace).
Crofton def. North County — 3-0 [25-14, 25-6, 25-18]
GOLF
Severna Park 156, Crofton 165, South River 177, Broadneck 181
The Falcons earned the win in the A Division match at Renditions thanks to putting three players in the top eight individually. DA Regala earned medalist honors with his three-under-par round of 33. Regala made four birdies after bogeying his first hole of the day.
Latest High School sports
Broadneck’s Bailey Bolter was second with a score of 38, while Broadneck’s Bailey Bolter and Severna Park’s Liam Mahoney shared third with rounds of 39.