Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 11): Spalding girls soccer shuts out Calvert to stay unbeaten

Huntingtown’s Dominic Pellock opened up the scoring midway through the first half before Andrew Schug added a second goal a couple minutes later. South River’s Ned Schauermann cut the lead down right before half, making it 2-1. Huntingtown added to its lead early in the second half when Pellock served up a ball to Schrug, who headed home his second goal of the day. South River cut the lead down again a couple minutes later when Neel Abbott crossed a ball to Lucas Evans, who tapped it in. South River attacked all half but Huntingtown held strong to earn the win. Reagan Hersh added an assist for Huntingtown, while Konrad Niwa had an assist for South River. Seahawks’ goalie Jay Jenkins made 3 saves.