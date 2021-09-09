Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Sept. 8): Annapolis boys soccer blanks Crofton in season opener

Annapolis (1-0) opened its season Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout victory over Crofton (0-1), with goalie Mike Guzman registering three saves on the night to maintain the clean sheet.
Jason Umana scored the first goal by capitalizing on a rebound when Crofton’s keeper, Nick Versis, saved a shot by Ryan Cooper. The Panthers went up 2-0 just before half when Stiven Llano got forward and delivered an excellent cross to Brian Guillen, who buried his shot.
Annapolis got a third goal from Dash Buckley when he finished a cross from Gavin Birchfield about six minutes into the second half. Cooper would later finish the scoring on an assist to Kelvin Aguilar, who buried a beauty from the top of the 18, off the crossbar and in.
BOYS SOCCER
Severn 2, St. Paul’s 0
Davis Cawlfield scored a pair of goals, both coming off assists from Colin McCarthy, to lead Severn (1-1) to the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Severn 2, South River 1
Key 14, Jemicy 4
Ella Benitez (6 goals) and Chelsea Wood (5 goals and 2 assists) did the heavy lifting offensively for Key (2-0) in the lopsided victory. Campbell Stewart (2 goals, assist), Stella Nye (goal, assist) and Eleena Mattu (assist) each found the stat sheet as well.
Broadneck 5, Calvert 0
Eva Mowery led the way with a hat trick, while Maddie Capps scored the other two, as the Bruins opened the season with a victory at the Mercy Mixer. Broadneck, which led 4-0 at the half, got assists from Sadie Wilkinson (2), Brooke Velez, Sunny Bowers and Nevaeh Dowell.
VOLLEYBALL
Annapolis def. Meade — 3-0 [25-20, 25-10, 25-20]
The top players for the Panthers in the victory were Grace McQuoid (10/12 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs 18 assists), Zariah Morgan (13/14 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills), Amiyah Fowlkes (13/14 serving, 3 kills), Kennedi Lockett (10/11 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills), Annie Ralph (6 kills) and Saniya Anderson (8 digs).
AACS def. Archbishop Spalding — 3-0 [25-19, 25-21, 25-23]
The Eagles (2-0) came away with a hard-fought home sweep win over the Cavaliers (2-1) from the A Conference. The night saw AACS storm out to fast leads with strong offense from sophomore outside hitter Malani Martin (7 kills) and senior outside hitter Avery Walker (9 kills).
Serving runs from sophomore Madison Sidney (2 aces), senior Kaylynn Brown (3 aces), and senior Kaylee Brookes (2 aces) halted comebacks by the Cavaliers in games one and two. Game three saw the Eagles staving off a big comeback by the Cavaliers due to stellar defense from sophomore libero Elana Woody (8 digs) to seal the sweep.
Key def. Gunston Day — 3-0 [25-17, 25-11, 25-13]
The top payers for Key in the win were senior setter Abby Pearce (6 kills, 6 assists, 5 digs), junior outside hitter Jackie Mednick (2 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs), senior setter Kayla Stephenson (10 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 7 digs), senior middle blocker Kali Watkins (4 kills) and senior Mimi Whalen (3 aces).
St. John’s (DC) def. St. Mary’s — 3-1 [23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13]
The Saints (2-1) fought hard to take the first set, 25-23, and sets two and three continued the side out battle keeping the score close until St. John’s pulled away for the wins. Strong play by St. John’s and errors by the Saints in the fourth allowed St. John’s to finish off the match.
The top players for the Saints were Hannah Mendenhall (24 assists, 18 digs, 5 aces, 5 kills), Brooke Heary (13 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Marina McAteer (30 digs, 4 aces) and Payton Buchner (7 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace).
Arundel def. Calvert — 3-0
FIELD HOCKEY
Friends 1, AACS 0
In the season-opening loss, AACS (0-1) out-shot Friends by a 5-2 margin.