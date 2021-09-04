xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Varsity Roundup (Sept. 3): Annapolis football shuts out High Point to open season

Brent Kennedy
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 03, 2021 11:31 PM

Annapolis wasted little time setting the tone in its season-opening game visiting High Point, scoring 21 points in the first quarter on the way to an eventual 37-0 victory.

Jermaine Hunt led the offensive effort with 101 yards on eight carries to go along with three rushing touchdowns. Ke’Mari Taylor added 38 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own, including one on a 48-yard punt return.

Defensively, Trenton Player and Messiah Rodriguez each made tackles for loss in the shutout effort.

FOOTBALL

Archbishop Spalding 44, Broadneck 13

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

South River 14, Westminster 13

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

[More from sports] Vote for the Howard County game you want to be a Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown

St. Mary’s 14, Loyola Blakfield 12

Laurel 42, Crofton 8

Seaford 25, Southern 17

Arundel 28, Dover 27 OT

Old Mill 59, North County 0

Annapolis 37, High Point 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Severn 5, Sparrows Point 0

Glen Burnie 8, Dundalk 0

Sparrows Point 9, Severna Park 0

BOYS SOCCER

Archbishop Spalding 3, Mount. St. Joseph 3 20T

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

VOLLEYBALL

Broadneck def. Martinsburg (WV) — 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20]

In the season-opening win the Bruins (1-0) were led by Natalie Luscomb (15 kills, 3 blocks, 10 service points), Bella Rubino (8 kills), Bryce Payne (21 service points) and Madeline Stewart (30 assists, 12 service points).

Crofton def. Bowie — 3-0 [25-6, 25-17, 25-12]

Christine Wang led the Cardinals in serving (23-24, 10 aces] and also added 27 assists. Cora Schaffer (13-13 serving, 9 kills, 3 blocks) also had a strong all-around effort for Crofton, while Lily Lagaras and Emily Gustie added double-digit kills as well.

FIELD HOCKEY

Severna Park 2, Garrison Forest 1 2OT

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

