Anne Arundel Varsity Roundup (Sept. 3): Annapolis football shuts out High Point to open season

Annapolis wasted little time setting the tone in its season-opening game visiting High Point, scoring 21 points in the first quarter on the way to an eventual 37-0 victory.
Jermaine Hunt led the offensive effort with 101 yards on eight carries to go along with three rushing touchdowns. Ke’Mari Taylor added 38 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own, including one on a 48-yard punt return.
Defensively, Trenton Player and Messiah Rodriguez each made tackles for loss in the shutout effort.
FOOTBALL
Archbishop Spalding 44, Broadneck 13
South River 14, Westminster 13
St. Mary’s 14, Loyola Blakfield 12
Laurel 42, Crofton 8
Seaford 25, Southern 17
Arundel 28, Dover 27 OT
Old Mill 59, North County 0
Annapolis 37, High Point 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Severn 5, Sparrows Point 0
Glen Burnie 8, Dundalk 0
Sparrows Point 9, Severna Park 0
BOYS SOCCER
Archbishop Spalding 3, Mount. St. Joseph 3 20T
VOLLEYBALL
Broadneck def. Martinsburg (WV) — 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20]
In the season-opening win the Bruins (1-0) were led by Natalie Luscomb (15 kills, 3 blocks, 10 service points), Bella Rubino (8 kills), Bryce Payne (21 service points) and Madeline Stewart (30 assists, 12 service points).
Crofton def. Bowie — 3-0 [25-6, 25-17, 25-12]
Christine Wang led the Cardinals in serving (23-24, 10 aces] and also added 27 assists. Cora Schaffer (13-13 serving, 9 kills, 3 blocks) also had a strong all-around effort for Crofton, while Lily Lagaras and Emily Gustie added double-digit kills as well.