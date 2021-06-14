Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 14: Southern boys lacrosse advances to 1A state semifinals

Tyler Wedick, Mason McGivern and Jordan Fanzo also scored two goals apiece for Southern (5-4), which will play at Smithsburg in Wednesday’s semifinals. Logan Wheeler (1 assist), Mikey McNiell, Jack Schiavone and Zach Hawley all scored once, while Jeffrey Dieringer added one assist. Drew Ruel went 11-for-24 on faceoffs and Brady Gauntner made three saves.