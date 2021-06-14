Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 14: Southern boys lacrosse advances to 1A state semifinals

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, June 14, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Southern 20, Forest Park 2: Ryan Gregoire had three goals and four assists, Carter Moon added three goals and four assists and Josh Pomerleau potted four goals as the Bulldogs dominated Forest Park to advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.
Tyler Wedick, Mason McGivern and Jordan Fanzo also scored two goals apiece for Southern (5-4), which will play at Smithsburg in Wednesday’s semifinals. Logan Wheeler (1 assist), Mikey McNiell, Jack Schiavone and Zach Hawley all scored once, while Jeffrey Dieringer added one assist. Drew Ruel went 11-for-24 on faceoffs and Brady Gauntner made three saves.
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.