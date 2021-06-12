Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 12: Southern baseball loses in region final

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Saturday, June 12, 2021:
BASEBALL
La Plata 7, Southern 3: La Plata scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away and beat the Bulldogs (4-10) in the 2A South Region I championship game.
Severna Park 6, Leonardtown 0
SOFTBALL
Leonardtown 5, South River 3: The Seahawks (9-4) fell in the 4A East Region II championship game.
La Plata 1, Southern 0: The Bulldogs (1-11) forfeited the game, allowing La Plata to win the Class 2A South Region I title.
North County 10, Howard 0
Chesapeake 5, Stephen Decatur 1
