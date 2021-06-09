Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 9: Broadneck boys lacrosse advances to 4A East Region II final

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, June 9, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Broadneck 29, Leonardtown 2: Eleven different players scored goals as the No. 2 seed Bruins (8-1) dominated third-seeded Leonardtown to advance to the Class 4A East Region II championship game on Friday.
Aiden Doyle led the way with six goals and an assist while Davis Fisher had eight points on two goals and six assists. Gregg Bowman, Jackson Shaw and Kyle Pierce (2 assists) registered hat tricks while Sam Kelley (1 assist) and Christian Radovic scored two apiece. Ryan Della, Josh Beseris, Mitch Murray and Jake Schroll all had one goal and one assist for Broadneck, which has won eight straight.
North County 18, Old Mill 12
BASEBALL
Howard 5, North County 3
SOFTBALL
North County 11, Old Mill 0
