Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 9: Broadneck boys lacrosse advances to 4A East Region II final

Aiden Doyle led the way with six goals and an assist while Davis Fisher had eight points on two goals and six assists. Gregg Bowman, Jackson Shaw and Kyle Pierce (2 assists) registered hat tricks while Sam Kelley (1 assist) and Christian Radovic scored two apiece. Ryan Della, Josh Beseris, Mitch Murray and Jake Schroll all had one goal and one assist for Broadneck, which has won eight straight.