Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 8: Three Patriots net hat tricks to lift Old Mill girls lacrosse in regional semifinal

No. 3 Southern 11, No. 2 Lackey 1 (six innings): Down by one, the Bulldogs (5-4) exploded for six runs in the second inning of the Class 2A South Region I semifinals. Jimmy Lawson sparked the wildfire with a two-run double, followed by Michael Martin (three hits), Chris Thomas, James Hruz and Andrew Piatek, who each scored two runs. Both Piatek and Zach Sims contributed two hits.