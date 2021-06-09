Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 8: Three Patriots net hat tricks to lift Old Mill girls lacrosse in regional semifinal

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, June 8, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
No. 2 Old Mill 15, No. 3 North County 7: Two Patriots combined for 10 points to fuel the Patriots (6-3) in the Class 4A East Region I semifinals. Molly Sheridan netted three goals and two assists while Allyna Threatt had two goals and three assists.
Two more Old Mill players contributed hat tricks — Olivia Olin (one assist) and Haley Hodak — while Samantha Sobolewski, Elaina Creekmore, Jordan Hoffman and Jayden Shifflet each turned in a goal.
Reagan Gardner tallied six saves and Alana Remillard had one for the Patriots, who will now face the winner of No. 1 Arundel/No. 5 Howard on Friday.
Alyssa Yost led the Knights (5-4) with four goals.
SOFTBALL
No. 4 Easton 9, No. 5 Northeast 4
BASEBALL
No. 3 Southern 11, No. 2 Lackey 1 (six innings): Down by one, the Bulldogs (5-4) exploded for six runs in the second inning of the Class 2A South Region I semifinals. Jimmy Lawson sparked the wildfire with a two-run double, followed by Michael Martin (three hits), Chris Thomas, James Hruz and Andrew Piatek, who each scored two runs. Both Piatek and Zach Sims contributed two hits.
Churchill Bridgman tossed four strikeouts in three innings, allowing one earned run, while Jacob Nutwell allowed only two hits in relief with one strikeout.
Southern will now face No. 1 La Plata in the regional final on Friday.
No. 3 Easton 5, No. 6 Northeast 4
