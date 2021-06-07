Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 7: Playoffs get underway with regional quarterfinal action

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, June 7, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
South River 20, Annapolis 2: Breelyn Geist scored seven goals and assisted another to lead the No. 4 seed Seahawks to a dominating victory over the fifth-seeded Panthers (1-7) in a Class 4A East Region II quarterfinal.
Taylor Miles added four goals, two assists and seven draw controls, Elsa Emling had a hat trick and Kara Hunt had a trio of assists for South River (4-3), which advances to face host Broadneck Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Calen Norton (1 goal, 7 draw controls), Natalie Flor (3 assists), Reilly Maseritz (1 goal), Kinley Parker (1 goal, 1 assist), Grace Green (1 goal), Alex Alto (1 goal), and Gigi Stephan (1 goal) also got on the scoresheet for the Seahawks. Mylie Norton and Reagan Bell both made three saves apiece.
BOYS LACROSSE
Howard 21, Glen Burnie 3: The Lions took it to the fifth-seeded Gophers (2-7) to advance to the Class 4A East Region I semifinals. Howard will travel to No. 1 seed Arundel Wednesday at 5 p.m.
South River 15, Annapolis 6
BASEBALL
Howard 10, Glen Burnie 8: Ben Fader hit a two-out, two-strike grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Lions walked off the visiting fifth-seeded Gophers in a Class 4A East Region I quarterfinal.
Trailing 6-2 going into the sixth inning, Glen Burnie (3-11) rallied for six runs to take an 8-6 lead. Colby James launched a two-run home run to break a 6-6 tie.
Rylan Cooper went 2-2 with a home run and Joey Giunta went 2-3 with an RBI.
Old Mill 8, Meade 4: The third-seeded Patriots defeated the No. 6 seed Mustangs (1-13) at home in a Class 4A East Region I quarterfinal. Old Mill (9-5) will travel to face No. 2 seed Arundel Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. in a Region I semifinal.
Broadneck 9, Annapolis 1
SOFTBALL
Old Mill 9, Arundel 8: Carrigan Bidinger went 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Emily Gordon also doubles and drove in three runs as the fourth-seeded Patriots defeated the No. 5 seed Wildcats (5-8) to advance to the Class 4A East Region I semifinals.
Bryn Mulzer allowed eight runs on 12 hits while striking out two and walking none in seven innings for Old Mill (6-7), which will play at top-seeded North County Wednesday at 11 a.m. Grace Crawford also went 2-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
