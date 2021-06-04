Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 4: Chesapeake softball get 1-0 win over South River

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, June 4, 2021:
SOFTBALL
Chesapeake 1, South River 0: Norah Hart’s doubvle in the sixth inning drove in Ali Kunes for the game’s lone run as the Cougars nipped the Seahawks.
Hart went 2-2, Kaitlyn Young finished 2-3 and Jerzie Nutile threw a three-hitter, striking out four for Chesapeake (11-1).
Brianna Ford matched the performance in the circle, allowing six hits while striking out two. Jaclyn Brendenkamp was 2-3 and Kenzie McLellan had a hit for South River (8-3).
Arundel 24, Southern 3: Savannah Brooks went 3-5 with two RBIs and Sam Cinotti finished 2-4 with a double as the Wildcats handled the Bulldogs in five innings.
Sasha Anderson and Paige Patterson each added hits and two RBIs, while Brian Sewell drove in a run. Yanss notched the win in the circle, tossing a two-hitter, allowing a walk and striking out 10 for Arundel (5-7).
Madison Phipps had a hit and two RBIs and Olivia Valdez went 1-3 for Southern (1-10).
TENNIS
Broadneck 7, Crofton 2: The Bruins defeated the Cardinals in their regular season finale.
In boys’ action, Broadneck’s No. 1 singles player Gustav Kemp beat Sam Dominguez 6-1, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Broadneck’s Thomas Whittinghill defeated Owen Kromarsic 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Broadneck’s Graham Fenn and Charlie Ernst beat Jackson Smith and AJ Donnelly 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Broadneck’s Joey Murray and Peter Kandra won over Kayin Harding and Ali Alvi 6-1, 6-2
In girls action, Crofton’s No. 1 singles player Sophie Cox beat Clara Kemp 2-6, 7-6, 1-0. In No.2 singles, Crofton’s Eliana Lewis defeated Tate Cassidy 6-1, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Broadneck’s Riley Snowden and Natalie Hosie beat Lily Haseltine and Isabel Madison 6-1, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Broadneck’s Eva Musiker and Olivia Akhtar won over Faith Kim and Laihla Stevens 6-0, 6-0.
Broadneck’s nixed doubles team won by forfeit.
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.