xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 2: Carson Lowman pitches no-hitter for North County baseball

By
Capital Gazette
Jun 02, 2021 6:20 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, June 2, 2021:

BASEBALL

North County 1, Northeast 0: Carson Lowman pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Knights (8-3) against the Eagles (1-10) for their fourth straight victory.

Advertisement

Brady Weichert, Landon Reyes and Justin Haber each collected one hit to lead North County.

Northeast’s Mason Dickey went six innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out three in the loss.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

SOFTBALL

Severna Park 11, Southern 0: Christina Ballagh walked one but threw a no-hitter to lead the Falcons (4-6) past the Bulldogs (1-9) in five innings.

Sally Trent went 1-1 with two RBIs while Lili Driver, Peyton Sullivan, Ally Weaver, Lily Becker, Ella Ryan and Skyla Hailey also notched one RBI apiece for Severna Park.

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement