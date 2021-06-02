Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 2: Carson Lowman pitches no-hitter for North County baseball

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, June 2, 2021:
BASEBALL
North County 1, Northeast 0: Carson Lowman pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Knights (8-3) against the Eagles (1-10) for their fourth straight victory.
Brady Weichert, Landon Reyes and Justin Haber each collected one hit to lead North County.
Northeast’s Mason Dickey went six innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out three in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Severna Park 11, Southern 0: Christina Ballagh walked one but threw a no-hitter to lead the Falcons (4-6) past the Bulldogs (1-9) in five innings.
Sally Trent went 1-1 with two RBIs while Lili Driver, Peyton Sullivan, Ally Weaver, Lily Becker, Ella Ryan and Skyla Hailey also notched one RBI apiece for Severna Park.
