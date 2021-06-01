Anne Arundel varsity roundup, June 1: Chesapeake baseball blanks Meade for seventh straight win

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, June 1, 2021:
BASEBALL
Chesapeake 5, Meade 0: Nick Karls opened the game with a home run and finished with three hits to lead the Cougars (8-2) to their seventh straight win against the Mustangs (1-10).
Jack Hogan pitched well and had two hits with the bat while Kyle Hickson, Carter Drab and Owen Schmidt also had two knocks for Chesapeake.
Broadneck 9, Annapolis 1: Blake Snyder allowed no hits and gave up one run while striking out three in 2 ⅓ innings as the Bruins (6-5) snapped a four-game losing skid.
Ethan Teague went 2-4 for Broadneck, which stole five bases and was led by Sean Murphy’s two.
Josh Ryan went three innings and allowed four hits and five runs while walking one for the Panthes (3-8). Sean Talbot and Alex Shermer also pitched for Annapolis. Sebastian Casanova (run), Anthony Costa, and Rowan Standish (RBI) each collected one hit.
North County 10, Old Mill 1: The Knights (7-3) scored four runs in the second inning and five in the fourth to pull away for a big win against the Patriots (6-5).
Bobby Hardesty had three hits with the bat and allowed one run on seven hits while striking out three across seven innings for North County. Kyle Lowman and Thor Hildebrand each had multiple knocks to aid the offense, which scored double-digit runs for the second straight game.
Southern 6, Glen Burnie 0: Churchill Bridgman threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits while walking one and punching out seven to lead the Bulldogs (3-7) past the Gophers (2-9).
Chris Thomas led Southern’s offense with two hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Michael Martin also had two RBIs and Colby Waters, James Hruz and Austin Murphy each had a base hit. Tyler Phipps had an RBI.
Alan Fangman, Colby James and Caleb Hartwell all had hits for Glen Burnie. John Elkins threw well in the loss, allowing only three earned runs over 4 ⅔ innings while striking out three.
SOFTBALL
Northeast 7, Arundel 1: Senior Makayla Blake allowed four hits and struck out six in seven innings to lead the Eagles (6-3) against the Wildcats (4-6).
Senior shortstop Madison Schelfe and junior left fielder Madison Bonnett both had three hits and scored two runs. Top-notch defense by junior third baseman Ruthie Williams also contributed to the victory.
The Wildcats were led offensively by catcher Sam Cinotti, who had two of the four hits off Blake.
Glen Burnie 11, Southern 1: The Gophers (8-2) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a five-inning victory against the Bulldogs (1-8).
Olivia Valdez had two hits and Justice Washburn had the RBI for Southern.
