Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 28: North County baseball knocks off Meade

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, May 28, 2021:
BASEBALL
North County 18, Meade 6: The Knights (6-3) scored six runs in the third inning, which was more than enough for starter Colby DeAntonis, who allowed one earned run on five its across four innings against the Mustangs (1-9).
The big inning was thanks to singles by Brady Weichert and Braxton Hurley, doubles by Carson Lowman and Aaron Wharton, and a walk by Landon Reyes. Bobby Hardesty pitched a scoreless inning in relief out of the bullpen for North County, which collected 16 hits. Lowman, Reyes, Hardesty and Kyle Lowman all had multiple hits.
Meade scored three runs in the fourth inning and racked up six hits in the game. Andrew Owens and Barbour each managed multiple knocks.
