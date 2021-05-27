Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 27: Southern baseball beats Meade for second win

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, May 27, 2021:
BASEBALL
Southern 5, Meade 1: Jacob Nutwell anchored the Bulldogs (2-7) from the hill, tossing six strikeouts and allowing only two hits in a complete-game performance, while Jimmy Lawson engineered the win for Southern with two runs.
Colby Waters had two hits while James Hruz, Zach Sims, Andrew Piatek, and Michael Martin each had one.
For the Mustangs, junior hurler Aiden Barbour fanned eight in six innings, senior while Patrick Rankin brought home the lone Meade run.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Arundel 14, South River 7
TENNIS
Arundel 7, Old Mill 2: The Wildcats prevailed over the Patriots (4-2) thanks in part to Arundel’s Jacob Adams winning No. 1 boys singles over Brendan She, 6-1, 6-1. Matthias Linke grabbed No. 2 boys singles 6-2, 6-0 over Ryan Williams.
Arundel’s Tyler Hester and Sam Schut took the No. 1 boys doubles over Yash Gulati and Garrett DiBenio 7-5, 1-6, (10-8) while Old Mill took the lone boys win in the No. 2 boys doubles thanks to Rohan Sarnaik and Harvir Ghuman, who defeated Luke Vogel and Wyatt Brown, 6-3, 6-3.
On the girls’ side of things, Arundel swept. Emily Dodd claimed No. 1 singles over Ashley Chen, 6-4, 6-4, as Saffron Hayes beat SiYu Chen, 6-0, 6-4.
Phoebe Budd and Ava Yost likewise won No. 1 girls doubles for the Wildcats over Vivian Maneval and Madison Runk 6-2, 6-1. Arundel’s Sariah Goldbrenner and Kanley Patrick won No. 2 doubles over Isana Matthews and Aylissa Williams 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), (10-5).
The Patriots prevailed in mixed doubles: Tyler Blatzheim and Isabel Killip triumphed over Kyle Shehade and Bridget Sevec, 6-1, 6-0.
