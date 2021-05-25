Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 25: Mackenzie Rice’s three hits pace Severna Park softball over Broadneck

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, May 25, 2021:
BASEBALL
North County 3, Old Mill 0: Carson Lowman hit a third inning home run and threw a complete game two-hit shuttout, to lead the Knights over the Patriots. Lowman struck out eight and walked none.
Donnie White and Justin Haber each collected a hit for North County (5-3). Old Mill now also sits at 5-3.
SOFTBALL
Severna Park 10, Broadneck 0: Mackenzie Rice went 3-4 and scored two runs with a double, triple and an RBI, while Ally Weaver added a double, a run scored and two RBIs as the Falcons blanked the Bruins in five innings.
Christina Ballagh earned the win, allowing two hits and two walks, fanning five. Sally trent doubled and singled in two at bats and Lilly Becker, Peyton Sullivan and Ella Ryan each drove in a run for Severna Park (2-5).
Cori Berezmay and Hailey Adamson had the hits for Broadneck (1-6).
South River 4, Old Mill 3: Dusty Nose belted out two hits and Alyssa Smith added a double and scoired a run as the Seahawks snuck by the Patriots in an extra frame.
Gracie Solarz had a base hit and an RBI, while Brianna Ford threw all eight innings, allowing six hits and striking out four for South River (5-2).
Carrigan Bidinger finished 2-3with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Emily Gordon tripled and scored twice, Miq Moore added a double and an RBI and Bryn Mulzer pitched in with a double for Old Mill (3-5).
Southern 24, Annapolis 4: Selena Sanchez struck out nine batters as she pitched a one-hitter and also tripled and scored three runs, while Lily Ann Buhaj added two hits and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to trhe victory over the Panthers.
Rachel Miller chipped in with two hits, Olivia Valdez had a hit and scored three runs for Southern (1-7).
