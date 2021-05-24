xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 24: South River baseball wins seventh straight

By
Capital Gazette
May 24, 2021 7:51 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, May 24, 2021:

BASEBALL

South River 13, Meade 0: Cael Huyer allowed one hit and struck out nine across five innings to lead the Seahawks (7-10 to their seventh straight victory.

Offensively, South River was led by Huyer, Josh Long, and Nolan Short, who each had two hits.

Chris Maddrey and Aiden Barbour combined for 3 ⅓ innings of relief, allowing two runs and striking out three for the Mustangs (1-7), who dropped their seventh straight. Andre Jones went 1-2.

Chesapeake 4, Arundel 2: The Cougars (6-2) won their fifth consecutive game as Nick Karls and Brendan Phillips combined to allow five hits and record seven strikeouts against the Wildcats (4-4).

Calvin Padden had a two-run double to break open the fourth inning for Chesapeake.

Gilman 6, Spalding 2: The Cavaliers fell in the MIAA A Conference championship game.

Northeast 11, at Glen Burnie 8

SOFTBALL

Chesapeake 11, Arundel 0: Jerzie Nutile threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and went 3-3 with a double and two home runs with two RBIs at the plate to lead the Cougars (8-0) to their eighth straight win to start the season.

Norah Hart went 2-3 with two runs scored, a double and two RBIs, Sam Larkin went 2-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs, and Alyssa Simms went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Arundel.

The Wildcats (3-4) had a single by Kathryn Wisor in the second inning and two walks by Sanaa Williams.

North County 10, Old Mill 2: Breanna Clayton allowed three hits and two while walking three and striking out 11 across seven innings and Rebecca Gottleib went 3-3, drove in three runs and scored two runs to lead the Knights (8-0) to their eighth straight win.

Emma Sullivan had two singles and a two-run home run, and Bella Coates also had a two-run homer. Linsey Voorhese and Courtney Leisner each had two singles.

For the Patriots (3-4), Kyla Holmes (run, BB) and Carrigan Bidinger (RBI) led the way with a single each. Madalyn Cooper allowed nine hits and nine runs while walking three in four innings.

Latest High School sports

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.

