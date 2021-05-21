Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 21: Allyna Threatt has 11 points to lead Old Mill girls lacrosse over North County

Chesapeake 11, Southern 0: Jack Hogan allowed four hits and posted five strikeouts as the Cougars (5-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-6) in five innings. Brendan Phillips had two doubles and two RBIs and both Nick Warrington and Calvin Padden had two hits. Carter Drab contributed a hit and Adrian Gonzalez and Kyle Hickson added two RBIs each for Chesapeake.