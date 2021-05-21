Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 21: Allyna Threatt has 11 points to lead Old Mill girls lacrosse over North County

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, May 21, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
Old Mill 17, North County 5: Allyna Threatt scored four goals and added seven assists and Olivia Olin added six goals to lead the Patriots (2-3) over the Knights (2-3).
Elaina Creekmore scored two goals and had four assists, Haley Hodak scored a goal and had an assist, Samantha Sobolewski scored two goals and Heather Titus and Carsyn Smith each scored a goal for Old Mill.
Glen Burnie 15, Meade 0: Taylor Huber had goals, Megan Helinski added three and Emiley Smith and Julia Dominguez each had a pair as the Gophers (2-3) blanked the Mustangs.
Madison Dietrich made seven saves in goal for Glen Burnie, which led 7-0 at the half, and Holland Schmitz stopped five shots for Meade.
BASEBALL
Chesapeake 11, Southern 0: Jack Hogan allowed four hits and posted five strikeouts as the Cougars (5-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-6) in five innings. Brendan Phillips had two doubles and two RBIs and both Nick Warrington and Calvin Padden had two hits. Carter Drab contributed a hit and Adrian Gonzalez and Kyle Hickson added two RBIs each for Chesapeake.
Annapolis 5, Northeast 3: Rowan Standish allowed two hits and three runs while walking four and striking out three in 4 2/3 innings while Alex Shermer came on to pitch 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save for the Panthers (2-5) in a win over the Eagles (0-7).
Tyrek Twyman went 2-3 while Standish, Sebastian Casanova (2B, RBI), Dominic Montini (BB, 2 R), Alejandro Casanova (SB)a and Tyson Toton (R, SB) all had one hit for Annapolis.
Severna Park 19, Glen Burnie 5: Jackson Merrill hit another home as the Falcons (7-0) cruised past the Gophers (2-5).
John Elkins hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to lead Glen Burnie offensively.
SOFTBALL
North County 6, Arundel 2: Breanna Clayton allowed four hits, two runs and no walks while striking out four to lead the Knights (7-0) against the Wildcats (3-3).
For Arundel, Sierra Williams went 1-2 with a sac fly, solo home run and two RBIs, while Savannah Brooks went 2-3 and Sam Cinotti added a hit. Kathryn Wisor allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs while striking out seven.
Chesapeake 18, Southern 0: The Cougars improved to 7-0 as Kendall Thomas threw a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts while also going 3-3 with a triple, homer and eight RBIs to down the Bulldogs (0-7).
Devan Wenger went 1-1 with two runs, a home run and two RBIs, Jayden Buchanan finished 2-3 with a run scored and a double, Sydney Reeves had two hits and scored three runs and Sophia Bianco went 2-3 with four runs scores and a run batted in for Chesapeake.
Selena Sanchez as the lone hit for Southern.
South River 12, Broadneck 0: Brianna Ford struck out 12 and Catherine Shaffer and Laney Phipps each drove in three runs as the Seahawks (4-2) shut out the Bruins (1-5).
Glen Burnie 12, Severna Park 2: The Gophers improved to 5-2 with a lopsided win against the Falcons (1-5).
Sally Trent hit a homer and drove in two while Livi Drive and Mackenzie Rice (2 SB) both had hits for Severna Park.
