Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 19: Chesapeake softball tops rival Northeast to stay unbeaten

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, May 19, 2021:
SOFTBALL
Chesapeake 5, Northeast 1: Sam Larkin blasted a three-run home run in the second inning and winning pitcher Jerzie Nutile had an RBI single to lead the Cougars (6-0) against the rival Eagles (4-2).
Nutile finished 2-3, including and Kaitlyn Young finished 4-4 with a double. Devan Wenger added an RBI sacrifice fly to account for the Cougars run. Nutile struck out just one and yielded no walks, allowing just an unearned run in the first.
Heather Barlage and Caitlyn Cornwell and Maddy Bennett had the hits for Northeast.
North County 19, Southern 0: The Knights improved to 6-0 while the Bulldogs fell to 0-6. Selena Sanchez had the lone hit for Southern.
BASEBALL
Chesapeake 8, Northeast 0: Nick Warrington gave up two hits over six innings and recorded five strikeouts to lead the Cougars (4-2) past the Eagles (0-6).
Brendan Phillips had three hits and Adrien Gonzales added two for Chesapeake. Warrington also added a two-run double in the third inning to help his cause.
North County 5, Southern 3: Colby DeAntonis got the win for the Knights (4-2), yielding three runs on six hits while striking out three over seven innings.
North County pulled away with three runs in the third inning. Kyke Lowman singled in two runs and Jordan Bonhoff added an RBI. Donnie White, Damian Borck, Landon Reyes, Carson Lowman, and Kyle Lowman all had one hit to lead the Knights.
Michael Martin led the Bulldogs (1-5) with three hits in three at-bats.
Glen Burnie 6, Annapolis 1: Jacob McDonald went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on 10 hits while striking out six to lead the Gophers (2-4) against the Panthers (1-5).
McDonald, John Elkins and Rylan Cooper all drove in runs in a three-run sixth inning for Glen Burnie. Elkins also drove in a run with a double in the first inning.
Sean Talbot (2-4, 2 SB) allowed three hits and three runs while striking out three in three innings for Annapolis. Alejandro Casanova (3-4, RBI, 2 SB), Rowan Standish (2-2, SB, BB, HBP) and Sebastian Casanova (2-4, R, SB) all had multiple hits.
Severna Park 5, Arundel 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Key 11, Beth Tfiloh 7: The Obezags advance to Friday’s MIAA C Conference championship game against St. John’s Catholic Prep at St. Mary’s’ Pascal Field Friday at 3 p.m.
Teddy Fleming and Reid Chapman both scored four goals, Jaeden Clarke added two goals and an assist, and James Madison also found the back of the net for Key. Owen Wood and Ed Bulmer added two assists apiece and Uchenna Ahaghotu had one helper.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Severna Park 13, Old Mill 6: Hailey Betch scored three goals and had two assists while Charlotte Diez scored three goals and had an assist as the Falcons (3-1) beat the Patriots (1-3).
Emma Marsh and Kaila Stasulli added two goals. Delanie Abere, Theresa Bragg and Maddy Goger scored a goal apiece. Sarah Krause made 11 saves.
Allyna Threatt scored two goals and had an assist and Elaina Creekmore scored two goals for Old Mill. Haley Hodak and Olivia Olin scored a goal for the Patriots. Molly Sheridan, Jordan Hoffmann and Heather Titus each had an assist. Alana Remillard made 12 saves.
