Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 18: Broadneck boys lacrosse sinks Southern

Northeast had balanced scoring as Trent Wise buried three goals, Reese Cianfrani, Chris Dombroski, Scott Czyz and Caleb Jacobs had two goals each and RJ Breeden, Cole Miller, Gage Muller and Cole Sledgeski chipped in with one goal. Chris Dombroski dominated faceoffs winning 16 of his 19 draws, and in goal Blaine Bennett made four saves and Chance Beck stopped one shot for Northeast.