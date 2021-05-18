Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 18: Broadneck boys lacrosse sinks Southern

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, May 18, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Broadneck 16, Southern 6: Mitch Murray registered two goals and three assists while Sam Kelley (1 assist) and Simon Moore tallied hat tricks to lead the Bruins (3-1) past the Bulldogs (2-2).
Aiden Doyle and Ryan Della added two goals apiece, while Brooks Chatlos (1 assist), Davis Fisher (1 assist), Kyle Pierce and Albie Palsa all scored once for Broadneck.
Northeast 21, Meade 0: Brian Abrams led the way with five goals and Riley Pitt added a goal and six assists as the Eagles (1-3) shutout the Mustangs (0-4).
Northeast had balanced scoring as Trent Wise buried three goals, Reese Cianfrani, Chris Dombroski, Scott Czyz and Caleb Jacobs had two goals each and RJ Breeden, Cole Miller, Gage Muller and Cole Sledgeski chipped in with one goal. Chris Dombroski dominated faceoffs winning 16 of his 19 draws, and in goal Blaine Bennett made four saves and Chance Beck stopped one shot for Northeast.
Curley 16, Indian Creek 14: The Eagles (8-5) held a 12-10 lead going into the fourth quarter but Curley rallied to win and end Indian Creek’s season in the MIAA B Conference semifinals.
Will Mercer and Benny Carter (1 assist) netted four goals apiece, while Cole Turner added three and Nick Stroble had two to go with an assist for the Eagles. Dylan Harris had a goal and three assists, and freshman goalkeeper Ty Spencer made 14 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North County 18, Glen Burnie 3: Alyssa Yost had seven goals and four assists, Sydney Bolinger added a hat trick and a helper, and Natalia Cosentino had four points on two goals and two assist for lead the Knights (2-2) past the Gophers (1-3).
Olivia Castle and Maura Riordan both had two goals and an assist, Emily Wood tallied a goal and one assist, Grace Barry scored once and Lindsay Culbertson and Sydney Bolinger each had one assist for North County, which led 10-2 at halftime. Jaclyn Bange made eight saves.
For Glen Burnie, Julia Dominguez, Taylor Huber and Hope Castaneto scored the goals, and goalkeeper Madison Dietrich made 10 saves.
Broadneck 20, Arundel 7
