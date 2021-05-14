Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 14: Glen Burnie baseball gets first win against North County

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, May 14, 2021:
BASEBALL
Glen Burnie 1, North County 0: The Gophers (1-3) scored the only run of the game on an error in the first inning to hand the Knights (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Jacob McDonald earned the win for Glen Burnie, surrendering no runs on one hit while striking out 12 over 6 ⅔ innings. Mike Hanewich got the final out. Thor Hildebrand took the loss for North County. He lasted 6 ⅓ innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five.
St. Paul’s 5, Severn 0: The No. 7 seed Admirals were shut out in MIAA B Conference playoff action by the second-seeded Crusaders.
Gavin Schut and Campbell Grimes did all they could on the mound to give Severn a chance but the offense couldn’t muster much with only Tommy Castleberry and Matthew Hoyt reaching base. The Admirals will get another shot to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament on Monday against an opponent to be determined.
Chesapeake 13, Annapolis 3
SOFTBALL
South River 16, Southern 2: The Seahawks (3-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back against the Bulldogs (0-4).
Selena Sanchez had the lone hit — a double — and scored a run for Southern.
Chesapeake 18, Annapolis 0: Ali Kunes threw a five-shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 15, and went 2-2 with three runs scored at the plate to lead the Cougars (4-0) past the Panthers (0-4).
Sam Larkin went 4-4 with two doubles a homer and three RBIs, Jerzie Nutile finished 3-4 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scores, and Ava Cicchehi went 1-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Chesapeake.
BOYS LACROSSE
Key 18, Chapelgate 1: Owen Wood registered eight points on four goals and four assists while Reid Chapman also had eight point with a hat trick and five helpers in leading the No. 1 seed Obezags past the No. 8 seed Yellojackets in MIAA C Conference quarterfinal action.
Teddy Fleming added four goals and an assist and Hudson Smith and Jaeden Clarke both potted two goals. James Madison had a goal and won 13 of 16 faceoffs.
Key will host No. 4 seed Beth Tfiloh Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.
TENNIS
Severna Park 9, Crofton 0: The Falcons improved to 2-0 with a sweep of the host Cardinals.
In boys’ action, No. 1 singles player Chris Preston beat Sam Biddle 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 boys singles, John Melles defeated Sam Dominguez 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 boys doubles, Charlie Herman and Lucas Fuhrmann beat Jackson Smith and Owen Kramarsic 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Ryan Davis and Nick Patrick defeated Kayin Harding and AJ Donnelly 6-0, 6-0.
In mixed doubles, Zoe Day and Kiran Spencer defeated Laihla Stevens and Myles Thorpe 6-0, 6-0.
In girls’ action, No. 1 singles player Sydney Mudd won her match due to Sophie Cox’s injury. In No. 2 singles, Severna Park’s Lylah Mudd defeated Eliana Lewis 6-0, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Katelyn Haufe and Grace Warner beat Lily Haseltine and Isabel Madison 6-1, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Marilyn Koppold and Elizabeth Opladen beat Faith Kim and Abby Baird 6-0, 6-0.
