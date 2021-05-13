Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 13: Severn baseball knocks out AACS in MIAA playoffs

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, May 13, 2021:
BASEBALL
Severn 4, Annapolis Area Christian 2: The seventh-seeded Admirals beat the No. 10 seed Eagles in MIAA B Conference playoff action. Severn moves on to play St. Paul’s Friday in Baltimore.
Tristan Collins went 6 ⅓ innings, allowed only three hits and two runs, while Gavin Schut nailed down the final two outs to secure the win. Offensively, six Severn hitters all had a base bit.
The Admirals jumped on the AACS starter freshman Ryan Jones, who threw a complete game, in the first for three runs. Jones ultimately settled in and held Severn scoreless until the sixth when Severn added an insurance run.
Tommy Castleberry drove in a pair for Severn and Campbell grimes scored two runs and doubled. Pete Rozner reached base twice with a hit and walk. Sean Wars chipped in a single and stole a base.
Offensively for AACS, Jones was impressive, reaching base all three times — once with a hit and twice by walk.
BOYS LACROSSE
Severn 10, Mount Saint Joseph 8
GOLF
Severn 19, Sts. Peter & Paul 2: The Admirals (11-1) won to advance to the MIAA B Conference championship against AACS on Saturday.
Juniors Robbie McNitt and Josh Bing and sophomore Matt Kagan all swept their matches, while senior Cole Petrinko and freshmen Jack Stamato and Andrew Giardina also contributed to Severn’s win.
SOFTBALL
Spalding 14, John Carroll 4
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.