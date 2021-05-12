xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 12: North County baseball walks off Annapolis

By
Capital Gazette
May 12, 2021 5:58 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, May 12, 2021:

BASEBALL

North County 2, Annapolis 1: Landon Reyes’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Knights (3-0) to a walk-off win against the Panthers (0-3).

The pitching was strong on both sides. North County’s Bobby Hardesty struck out nine, allowing three hits and one run while walking none in seven innings. For Annapolis, freshman Josh Ryan yielded six hits and two runs while striking out one over 6 ⅓ innings.

Donnie White, Austin Carter, Thor Hildebrand, Reyes, Carson Lowman, and Kyle Lowman all had one hit to lead the Knights.

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.

