Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 12: North County baseball walks off Annapolis

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, May 12, 2021:
BASEBALL
North County 2, Annapolis 1: Landon Reyes’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Knights (3-0) to a walk-off win against the Panthers (0-3).
The pitching was strong on both sides. North County’s Bobby Hardesty struck out nine, allowing three hits and one run while walking none in seven innings. For Annapolis, freshman Josh Ryan yielded six hits and two runs while striking out one over 6 ⅓ innings.
Donnie White, Austin Carter, Thor Hildebrand, Reyes, Carson Lowman, and Kyle Lowman all had one hit to lead the Knights.
