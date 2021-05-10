Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 10: Southern baseball crushes Glen Burnie to begin season

Arundel 21, Annapolis 0: The Wildcats pitchers — Gretchen Yanns, Kathryn Wisor and Savannah Brooks — combined to pitch a perfect game in the blowout victory. Yanns (3-4) had two doubles and drove in three runs while striking out three in two innings, Wisor had five strikeouts in two innings, and Brooks, who also had a home run, had two punchouts in her one inning of work.