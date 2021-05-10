Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 10: Southern baseball crushes Glen Burnie to begin season

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, May 10, 2021:
BASEBALL
Southern 17, Glen Burnie 4: Churchill Bridgman threw five innings, allowing two runs — none earned — and gave up just two hits while striking out 10 to lead the Bulldogs to a season-opening victory.
Michael Martin paced the offense with two hits, including a double. He scored three runs and had two RBI. Chris Thomas had a triple and drove in three runs and Colby Waters and Quinn Waters each had two RBI. Austin Murphy had two hits for Southern.
Rylan Cooper had a two-run home run for Glen Burnie. Jacob McDonald struck out five in the loss.
North County 15, Broadneck 4: Carson Lowman earned the win, allowing a run and a hit while striking out one in two innings, and he also led the first-inning surge with a triple as the Knights won big.
North County scored on an error, a single by Thor Hildebrand, a walk by Kevin Hudson, an error, a double by Landon Reyes (3-4), a triple by Lowman, and a single by Kyle Lowman in the first inning.
The Bruins, who were led by Brooks Berry, Nick Toskov, Jack Campo and Joe Robertson, put up three runs in the second inning. The Bruins big bats in the inning were led by a single by Berry and Toskov. Jacob Isaac stole three bases. Chase Stone took the loss for Broadneck as he allowed five hits and 10 runs in an inning of work.
Jack Campo, Berry, and Joe Robertson each collected one hit to lead the Bruins. Broadneck had two players stole at least two bases. Jacob Isaac led the way with three.
Arundel 6, Annapolis 2: Chris Beatty picked up the win going five innings, striking out nine, scattering two hits, and hitting a batter to lead the Wildcats. Corbin Warner went 1-3 with a triple and RBI, Anthony D’Urso went 2-4 with a double and two RBI, while Griffin Siegfried went 1-3 with a two-run single.
For the Panthers, Rowan Standish (2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 K, 5 BB) started the game while Freshman Tyson Toton (4.1 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 0 BB) came on in relief. Alejandro Casanova went 1-1 with a sacrifive, an RBI and a stolen base and Tyler Twyman went 1-3 with a run and a steal. Anthony Costa 1-1 with a double and Trenton Player was hit by a pitch, stole a bag and scored a run. Annapolis committed just one error in the game.
Severna Park 24, Meade 0: Nicholas Carparelli allowed one hit and struck out six in five innings as the Falcons (2-0) hit three home runs and seven doubles in a blowout win.
Luke Herz hit two homers while Jackson Merrill had a home run and a double to lead the offense.
Chesapeake 5, Northeast 1: Nick Karls threw a complete game two-hitter, recording 12 strikeouts while also tallying two hits with the bat to help his own cause for the Cougars (1-1). Calvin Padden and Ryan Roe added two hits apiece.
SOFTBALL
North County 19, Broadneck 0: Linsey Voorhese went 4-5 to lead the Knights to victory. Hailey Adamson and Samantha Waters had two strikeouts apiece for the Bruins.
Arundel 21, Annapolis 0: The Wildcats pitchers — Gretchen Yanns, Kathryn Wisor and Savannah Brooks — combined to pitch a perfect game in the blowout victory. Yanns (3-4) had two doubles and drove in three runs while striking out three in two innings, Wisor had five strikeouts in two innings, and Brooks, who also had a home run, had two punchouts in her one inning of work.
Sam Cinotti (2-3) had two doubles and Sansaa Brown (2-2) had a two-base hit. Kayleigh Pebbles drove in two runs and went 2-3, while Sasha Anderson and Paige Patterson (2-2) also drove in two apiece.
Glen Burnie 18, Southern 0: The Gophers scored 12 runs in the second inning to pull away for the five-inning win.
Senior Selena Sanchez had the only hit for the Bulldogs.
South River 5, Old Mill 3: Gracie Solarz who hit a pair of two-run home runs, one in the top of the fifth and the other in the top of the seventh, to lead the Seahawks. Alyssa Smith reached all four times and had a double and an RBI while Brianna Ford threw a complete game, giving up only two earned runs.
Emily Gordon went 3-3 with three singles and Kaitlyn Matheny went 2-3 with a double and a single to lead the Patriots. Bryn Mulzer was the losing pitcher.
GIRLS LACROSSE
South River 12, Southern 8: Taylor Miles had four goals, an assist, four draw controls, and six ground balls to lead the Seahawks.
Breelyn Geist added three goals and and assist, Reilly Maseritz had two goals, Kara Hunt had three assists, and Charlie Laye, Elsa Emling and Calen Norton all added one goal apiece and Natalie Flor had an assist. Calen Norton, Taylor Miles and and Elsa Emling combined for 10 draw controls. In goal, Mylie Norton had eight saves for South River, which led 7-5 at halftime.
TENNIS
Severn 5, Mount Saint Joseph 0: The top-seeded Admirals (13-0) lost just five total games in the first round and cruised to advance in the MIAA tournament.
In No. 1 singles, Severn’s Matt McNair defeated Matt Ludicke 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 singles, Severn’s Dan McNair defeated Owen Anglin 6-1, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Severn’s Nate Krall defeated Parth Shah 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Severn’s Michael Hesford and Aiden Girlroy defeated Sean Joyce and Grayson Slowey 6-0, 6-1. In No. 2 Doubles James Lowe and Luke Fromal defeated Santi Bosenbergand Nolan Westlake 6-1, 6-1.
Arundel 8, Crofton 1: The Wildcats (1-0) won eight of nine matches against the Cardinals (0-1) to open the season.
In No. 1 boys’ singles, Arundel’s Matt McNair beat Sam Biddle 6-1, 6-0; in No. 1 girls’ singles, Crofton’s Sophie Cox defeated Emily Dodd 6-3, 6-3.
In No. 2 boys’ singles, Arundel’s Sam Shutt defeated Sam Dominguez 6-2, 6-2; in No. 2 girls’ singles, Arundel’s Saffron Hayes bested Eliana Lewis 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 1 boys’ doubles, Arundel’s Tyler Hester and Matthias Linke beat Jackson Smith and Owen Kramarsic 6-0, 6-0; in No. 1 girls’ doubles, Arundel’s Ava Yost and Phoebe Budd defeated Lily Haseltine and Isabel Madison 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 2 boys’ doubles, Arundel’s Luke Vogel and Wyatt Brown beat AJ Donnelly and Kayin Harding 7-5, 6-2; in No. 2 girls’ doubles, Arundel’s Karley Patrick and Sarah Goldbrenner beat Sahmi Clark and Faith Kim 6-3, 6-2.
In mixed doubles, Arundel’s Calvin Engelbrecht and Ava Yost defeated Ali Alvi and Laihla Stevens 6-0, 6-1.
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.