Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 6: Key baseball sweeps doubleheader while Spalding beats John Carroll

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, May 6, 2021:
BASEBALL
Key 4, Sts. Peter & Paul 1 (Game 1): Armand Ortiz went 2-3 with a triple and two RBIs and a run scored, Clayton Wrinn went 1-3 with an RBI, and Trey Brandon went 1-4 with a double and an RBI and a run scored for the Obezags (12-2 overall, 10-2 MIAA C). Ortiz pitched all seven innings, striking out 15 and allowing an unearned run for Key.
Key 21, Sts. Peter & Paul 0 (5 inn.) (Game 2): Trey Brandon went 4-5 with three singles, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Lachlan Armstrong went 3-5 with three doubles and three RBIs and four runs scored, and Thomas Nusbaum went 1-1 with a RBI for the Obezags (13-2, 11-2). Will Dowton pitched a complete game five-inning shutout, striking out five for Key.
Spalding 5, John Carroll 1: Parker Thomas allowed five hits and one run while striking out five and walking one in six innings to lead the Cavaliers.
Sean Mungin singled in a run in the second inning. Ethan McNally also had an RBI single while Eddie Sargent added an RBI sacrifice fly.
SOFTBALL
Spalding 6, John Carroll 0: Amaya Carroll struck out 14 and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning to lead the Cavaliers to victory. She allowed three hits and no runs.
Emilee Leone went 3-4 with an RBI while Alex Baily went 2-3. Carroll drew a pair of walks.
