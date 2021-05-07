Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 6: Key baseball sweeps doubleheader while Spalding beats John Carroll

Key 4, Sts. Peter & Paul 1 (Game 1): Armand Ortiz went 2-3 with a triple and two RBIs and a run scored, Clayton Wrinn went 1-3 with an RBI, and Trey Brandon went 1-4 with a double and an RBI and a run scored for the Obezags (12-2 overall, 10-2 MIAA C). Ortiz pitched all seven innings, striking out 15 and allowing an unearned run for Key.