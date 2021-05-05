Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 4: Spalding baseball closing in on top playoff seed with 14-0 win over McDonogh

Spalding’s bats were led by John Carroll, Alex Petraska, Tyler Smith, Johnny Belfiore, Caleb Estes, and Matt Gormley, who all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the seventh. Ben Wieman got the Cavaliers on the board with an RBI double in the first inning, and on the mound Noah Mrotek allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out six and walking none across three innings.