Anne Arundel varsity roundup, May 4: Spalding baseball closing in on top playoff seed with 14-0 win over McDonogh

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, May 4, 2021:
BASEBALL
Spalding 14, McDonogh 0: The Cavaliers scored nine runs in the seventh inning to pull away with a dominant win against the Eagles.
Spalding’s bats were led by John Carroll, Alex Petraska, Tyler Smith, Johnny Belfiore, Caleb Estes, and Matt Gormley, who all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the seventh. Ben Wieman got the Cavaliers on the board with an RBI double in the first inning, and on the mound Noah Mrotek allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out six and walking none across three innings.
TENNIS
Severn 3, St. Paul’s 0: The Admirals closed out the regular season with a rain-shortened victory over the Crusaders. Severn will enter the MIAA A Conference playoffs as the No. 1 seed after going 12-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
In No. 1 singles, Severn’s Matt McNair beat Dessian Oula 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Severn;’s Dan McNaiar beat Jack Sullivan 6-1, 6-0, and in No. 2 doubles, Severn’s James Lowe and Alan Tchamouliyski beat Nadkik Sergiev and Ethan Beatty 6-1, 6-1. Unable to finish was Nate Krall, who was winning 6-3, 4-0 in No. 3 singles, and the No. 1 doubles pair of Michael Hesford and Aiden Gilroy, who led 7-5, 3-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Loyola 10, Severn 6
Spalding 14, Calvert Hall 8
Latest High School sports
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.