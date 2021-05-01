Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 30: Key boys lacrosse, baseball score big wins

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, April 30, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Key 12, St. John’s Cath. Prep 4: Hudson Smith had eight points, including six goals, while Reid Chapman had five with a hat trick to pair with Jaden Clarke’s three tallies to lead the Obezags. Chris Bulmer and Owen Wood both had three assists, and goalkeeper Henry Robbins made nine saves.
BASEBALL
Key 18, Jemicy 0 (5 inn.): Right-hander Colin MacNabb hit 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park-home run, three RBIs and four runs batted in and pitched a shutout in five innings with nine strikeouts, while Sam Phillips batted 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Obezags (11-1, 9-1 MIAA C) rout Jemicy. Lachlan Armstrong also contributed two RBIs and a run to Key’s score, going 1-for-1.
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.