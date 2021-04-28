Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 28: Annapolis Area Christian girls lacrosse nips SJCP

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, April 28, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
AACS 8, St. John’s Cath. Prep 7: Tracy Grollman, Ellie Lenhart and Lydia Wood each scored twice to lead the Eagles to victory. McKenna Steinau and Ksenya Dittrich added a goal apiece and Krissy Milburn had two assists. Defensively, goalkeeper Taylor Grollman led the way with 13 stops.
Key 11, Chapelgate 0
BOYS GOLF
Severn 21, St. Mary’s 0: Senior Cole Petrinko, juniors Robbie McNitt and Josh Bing, sophomore Matt Kagan, and freshmen Jack Stamato and Andrew Giardina all swept their matches for the Admirals (8-1).
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.