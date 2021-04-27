Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 27: Spalding softball, baseball notch shutout victories

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, April 27, 2021:
SOFTBALL
Spalding 13, Mount de Sales 0: Amaya Carroll pitched a shutout and the Cavaliers (5-4 overall, 2-1 IAAM A) scored five runs in the fourth to pull away for the victory.
The fourth-inning onslaught came from singles by Becca Lawn and Mya Lamp, a triple by Dani Kallas, and a double by Carroll, who surrendered zero runs on three hits over five innings while striking out seven in the circle. Hope Gannon and Ashlyn Bishop both collected multiple hits and Sophia Derr stole two bags for Spalding.
BASEBALL
Spalding 2, Curley 0: Noah Mrotek punched out nine batters and allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings as the Cavaliers (16-4 overall, 11-2 MIAA A) improved their winning streak to 10 games.
Spalding got on the board in with a two-run inside-the-park homer by Thomas Joseph, which proved to be enough for Mrotek. Kyle Garrett, Eddie Sargent, Joseph and Caleb Estes each collected a hit to lead the Cavs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Boys’ Latin 13, Severn 5: The Lakers outscored the Admirals (7-3 overall, 4-3 MIAA A) 6-1 in the second quarter and cruised to victory. Davis Cawfield, Jacob Todd, Walker Sherill, Conner Layden and Trey Dring each scored a goal for Severn, while Reid Gills had nine faceoff wins and goalkeeper Will Perez made nine saves.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes 12, Key 11: Hudson Smith had five goals and two assists and James Madison had four points with a goal and three helpers for the Obezags (2-3 overall, 1-1 MIAA C) in the loss.
Jaeden Clarke added two goals, Ed Bulmer tallied a goal and an assist, Owen Wood and Uchenna Ahaghotu both had a goal apiece and Patrick Tormey had a helper for Key.
