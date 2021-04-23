April 23: Benny Carter, Will Mercer not enough for Indian Creek in lopsided loss

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, April 23, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Sts. Peter & Paul 21, Indian Creek 11: Benny Carter tallied four goals and Will Mercer added a hat trick, but the Eagles, who trailed 7-6 in the third quarter, were barraged by a Sabres scoring storm in the loss.
Nick Stroble netted two goals and an assist, Dylan Harris recorded a goal and an assist, Ben Pikus managed a goal and Ty Spencer made 12 saves for Indian Creek (6-3 overall, 2-3 in the MIAA B Conference).
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.