Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 22: Severn boys lacrosse cruises past Gilman, 16-6

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, April 22, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Severn 16, Gilman 6: Jacob Todd had five points on three goals and two assists while Conner Layden and Paul Baldwin each added a hat trick and a helper to lead the Admirals (7-2 overall, 4-2 MIAA A) to their fifth win in their last six games.
Severn held a 3-2 lead after the first quarter and built their advantage to 8-4 by halftime. Owen Wellschlager added three goals, Andrew Beard pitched in by netting two and Mason Irvin and Nick Sotiropolos-Lawrence added one apiece. Reid Gills was strong at the faceoff X, winning 11, while senior defensemen Jacob Darrow, Sean Donegan and PJ Roth as well as goalkeeper Will Perez (10 saves) held the Greyhounds to just two goals in the second half.
BASEBALL
Key 12, Park 2 (5 innings): Chris Williams went 1-3 with three RBIs and one run scored, Lachlan Armstrong went 1-2 with a 2 run double and one run scored, and Colin MacNabb went 2-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Obezags (8-1 in conference, 6-1 MIAA C).
Sean Boomer pitched three innings, allowing two runs and striking out five, Armand Ortiz pitched one scoreless inning striking out three, while Jack Gallant finished the game pitching a scoreless inning and striking out one for Key.
GOLF
Severn 16, Boys’ Latin 6: Junior Robbie McNitt and freshman Jack Stamato swept their matches, while sophomore Matt Kagan and freshman Andrew Giardina each won 2 ½ of 3 possible points for the Admirals. Junior Josh Bing contributed two points to the win.
TENNIS
Severn 5, Spalding 0: The Admirals improved to 9-0 with another lopsided victory.
In No. 1 singles, Severn’s Dan McNair defeated Nick Batzler 6-1, 6-4. In No. 2 singles, Severn’s Nate Krall defeated Garrett Siska 6-0, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Michael Hesford defeated Henry Kappels 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Severn’s James Lowe and Luke Fromal defeated Evan Larson and Alex Jacques 6-2, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Aiden Gilroy and Robert Isper beat Brendan Duffy and Joseph Gonzaludo 6-0, 6-2.
Latest High School sports
