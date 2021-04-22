Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 22: Severn boys lacrosse cruises past Gilman, 16-6

Severn held a 3-2 lead after the first quarter and built their advantage to 8-4 by halftime. Owen Wellschlager added three goals, Andrew Beard pitched in by netting two and Mason Irvin and Nick Sotiropolos-Lawrence added one apiece. Reid Gills was strong at the faceoff X, winning 11, while senior defensemen Jacob Darrow, Sean Donegan and PJ Roth as well as goalkeeper Will Perez (10 saves) held the Greyhounds to just two goals in the second half.