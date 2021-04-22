Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 21: Severn golf improves to 6-1

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, April 21, 2021:
GOLF
Severn 18 ½, Sts. Peter & Paul 2 ½: Senior Cole Petrinko, juniors Robbie McNitt and Josh Bing, sophomore Matt Kagan, and freshman Andrew Giardina all swept their matches, while freshman Jack Stamato also contributed to the win for the Admirals (6-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bryn Mawr 11, Severn 8: The Admirals (3-7 overall, 3-7 IAAM A) trailed 8-0 at one point but their rally fell just short.
