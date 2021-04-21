Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 20: Spalding baseball continues its winning ways

Key 6, Beth T’filoh 5: Armand Ortiz went 1-2 with an RBI and Sean Boomer went 1-3 for the Obezags (7-1 overall, 5-1 MIAA C). Will Dowton pitched 3 innings, allowing an earned run and striking out five, Chris Williams pitched 1 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs and striking out two, while Boomer pitched 2 ⅔ innings, allowing no runs and striking out three for Key.