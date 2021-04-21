Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 20: Spalding baseball continues its winning ways

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, April 20, 2021:
BASEBALL
Spalding 11, Loyola 1 (5 innings): The Cavaliers (13-4 overall, 9-2 MIAA A) put up a crooked number in each of the first four innings to cruise to victory.
Brady Hannon had a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning for Spalding, which scattered 11 hits. Kyle Garrett went 3-3 at the plate, and Noah Mrotek got the win, surrendered one run on five hits over 5 innings, striking out nine and walking none.
Key 6, Beth T’filoh 5: Armand Ortiz went 1-2 with an RBI and Sean Boomer went 1-3 for the Obezags (7-1 overall, 5-1 MIAA C). Will Dowton pitched 3 innings, allowing an earned run and striking out five, Chris Williams pitched 1 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs and striking out two, while Boomer pitched 2 ⅔ innings, allowing no runs and striking out three for Key.
Boys’ Latin 13, Severn 1: The Admirals (2-5 overall, 2-5 MIAA B) managed to work nine walks but couldn’t muster much beyond that in the loss. Ben campion reached base three times, Tommy Castleberry and Campbell Grimes each had a hit. Jason Martino drove in the lone run.
Glenelg Country 7, AACS 6: The Eagles jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third inning before the Dragons rallied and won the game in the bottom of the seventh.
St. Mary’s 2, McDonogh 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Indian Creek 21, Gerstell 8: Nick Stroble had seven goals and junior attackman Will Mercer tallied five goals and an assist to surpass 100 career points for the Eagles (6-2 overall, 2-2 MIAA B).
Dylan Harris added three goals while Roddy House and Ben Pikus (assist) both scored twice. Cole Turner and Will Flint each added one goal and freshman Ty Spencer made nine saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
Severn 5, Mount St. Joseph 0: The Admirals (8-0) remained undefeated and won all five matches.
Severn’s Matt McNair defeated Matt Ludicke 6-0, 6-0; Severn’s Dan McNair defeated Owen Anglin 6-1, 6-0; Severn’s Nate Krall defeated Parth Shah 6-0, 6-0; Severn’s Michael Hesford and Aiden Gilroy defeated Grayson Slowey and Sean Joyce 6-0, 6-1; and Severn’s James Lowe and Luke Fromal defeated Santi Bosenberg and Nolan Westlake 4-6, 6-1 (10-7).
SOFTBALL
McDonogh 1, Spalding 0
