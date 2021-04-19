Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 19: Annapolis Area Christian girls lacrosse nips St. John’s Catholic Prep

Concordia 3, Key 2: Chris Williams went 1-1 with an RBI and a run scored, Lachlan Armstrong went 1-3 with a double, and Trey Brandon went 1-3 with an RBI for the Obezags (6-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA C Conference). Armand Ortiz pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out nine while Will Dowton pitched two innings and allowed an unearned run and struck out one for Key.