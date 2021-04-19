Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 19: Annapolis Area Christian girls lacrosse nips St. John’s Catholic Prep

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, April 19, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
AACS 10, St. John’s Catholic Prep 9: Lydia Wood tallied four goals and an assist, Tracy Grollman added three goals and a helper and McKenna Steinau added two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles (3-3 overall, 3-2 IAAM B) past the Vikings. Elli Lenhart also scored a goal and the defense was led by goalkeeper Taylor Grollman, who made 10 saves.
BASEBALL
Spalding 5, McDonogh 0: Left-hander Eddie Sargent was sharp on the mound, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out 15 and walking none across seven innings to lead the conference-leading Cavaliers (12-4 overall, 8-2 MIAA A).
Caleb Estes hit a home run in the fourth inning to give Spading a 3-0 lead, and it added two more runs in the sixth. Thomas Joseph went 2-4 at the plate and Ben Wieman added an RBI.
Saturday result:
Concordia 3, Key 2: Chris Williams went 1-1 with an RBI and a run scored, Lachlan Armstrong went 1-3 with a double, and Trey Brandon went 1-3 with an RBI for the Obezags (6-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA C Conference). Armand Ortiz pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out nine while Will Dowton pitched two innings and allowed an unearned run and struck out one for Key.
