Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 16: Broadneck football beats Annapolis, caps undefeated season

By
Capital Gazette
Apr 16, 2021 9:39 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, April 16, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Broadneck 36, Annapolis 8: The Bruins capped their season with a 4-0 record, while the Panthers closed out their 100th season with a 1-3 mark.

Broadneck jumped out to a 28-0 lead. In the first quarter, junior quarterback Josh Ehrlich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Rachid Proctor, who then ran for a 7-yard score in the second. Machi Evans caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Ehrlich late in the first half and the signal caller made it 28-0 with a 2-yard scoring run in the third.

Annapolis got on the board late in the third quarter as Jermaine Hunt plunged in on a 1-yard run and Davin Hawkins caught the 2-point conversion from Kyle Williams to make it 28-8. Ehrlich’s final touchdown pass went to Eli Harris, a 23-yarder in the fourth.

Ehrlich went 15-for-26 for 154 yards and three touchdowns while running for 81 yards and a score on 16 carries. Proctor had 38 yards rushing on seven carries, while Kyle Pierce led the receiving corps with five catches for 53 yards. Harris had 52 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

For the Panthers, Ke’Mari Taylor had 60 yards rushing on 13 totes, and Hunt had 38 yards on 11 touches.

Arundel 30, Meade 20

Severna Park 34, Chesapeake 14

BOYS LACROSSE

Severn 12, John Carroll 9: With the game tied at the start of the fourth quarter, the Admirals scored three straight goals to put the game out of reach. Reid Gills won 16 of 25 faceoffs and Jacob Todd (5 goals, 2 assists), Paul Baldwin (2 goals), Davis Cawfield (2 goals), Conner Layden (1 goal, 2 assists) Justin Queen (1 goal, 1 assist) and Andrew Beard (1 goal) led Severn offensively.

Friends 18, Indian Creek 8: Will Mercer netted four goals while Benny Carter (1 assist), Dylan Harris (1 assist), Nick Stroble, and Will Flint also scored once each for the Eagles (5-2 overall, 1-2 MIAA B). Roddy House added an assist.

Pallotti 7, Key 6: Hudson Smith had four goals and Reid Chapman had two for the Obezags in the loss. Owen Wood, Ed Bulmer and Alex Barranco each tallied an assist and Henry Robbins made eight stops in goal for Key.

Spalding 15, Gilman 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

AACS 9, Friends 7: Tracy Grollman (2 goals), McKenna Steinau (2 goals) and Lydia Wood (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Eagles to victory. Ruby Anders, Ellie Lenhart and Anna McCue each had one goal for AACS, while the defense was led by goalie Taylor Grollman, who made nine saves.

Indian Creek 18, St. Timothy’s 4: Kalle Huff exploded for five goals and three assists to lead the Eagles (8-0) at home.

Mia Putzi (3 goals, 3 assists) and Megan Bunker (4 goals, 1 assist) as well as  Sophee Gomberg (2 goals, 1 assist) and Abbi Bach (1 goal) helped Indian Creek offensively. Elia Alewine had 11 saves behind defensive standouts Hailey Selmer and Hannah Gomberg.

McDonogh 13, Severn 7

Pallotti 17, Key 8

BASEBALL

Spalding 2, Mount St. Joseph 1: Ben Wieman had three hits and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning to help Parker Thomas, who struck out 15 batters, walked none and surrendered only one run on two hits across seven innings, get the win. Thomas Joseph also had multiple hits for Spalding.

Gilman 7, St. Mary’s 3: Logan Scully and Henry Carbone both had a double and an RBI while Michael Coit drove in the other Saints run in the loss. The Greyhounds scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.

