Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 15: Severn tennis beats 6-time defending MIAA champs Gilman

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, April 15, 2021:
TENNIS
Severn 3, Gilman 2: The Admirals (7-0 overall, 3-0 MIAA A) won three of five matches and handed the Greyhounds, the six-time defending MIAA A Conference champions, their first loss of the season.
Severn, which won the MIAA B Conference in its most recent season in 2019, is competing in the top conference for the first time. Matt McNair, who entered the day undefeated, clinched the victory with a 6-1, 7-5 win against Gilman’s Andrew Hannan.
“It’s a huge milestone for the Severn tennis program,” coach Cathy Officer said. “We knew we were going to have a good squad this year, and after not competing last year … I think people weren’t sure how good we were going to be. I knew we were going to be very strong.”
Nate Krall won at No. 3 singles, beating Andrew Birincherhoff 6-4, 6-1, and the No. 1 doubles team of Michael Hesford and Aiden Gilroy took down Jai Kukregor and Arvin Elanquvan 6-2, 6-3. Ben Cordish (No. 2 singles) and Johnannes Qians and Luca Pavolvich (No. 2 doubles) won for the Greyhounds.
“They knew Gilman was the team to beat,” Officer said. “We knew this was out biggest test and taking them down today was huge.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Arundel 2, Southern 1: Senior Simone Flynn scored both goals and dominated the right side of the field to help the Wildcats (4-1) close out their season against the Bulldogs (1-4).
Glen Burnie 3, Meade 0: Christy Sims had two goals and an assist and Keilei Knox added a goal to lead the Gophers (3-3) past the Mustangs (2-4) in the season finale. Ally Hall tallied an assist and Sydney Baker notched four saves in goal for Glen Burnie.
Old Mill 1, Northeast 1: The Patriots (4-1-1) and Eagles (4-1-1) closed out their seasons with a draw. Rebecca Verdi scored on an assist from Jordan Hoffman for Old Mill’s long goal, and goalkeeper Jaden Stiffler made seven saves.
BASEBALL
Key 13, Chapelgate 1 (4 inn.): Armand Ortiz went 1-1 with an RBI triple and two runs scored, Lachlan Armstrong went 1-2 with two runs scored, and Matt Thomas went 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Obezags (6-0 overall, 4-0 MIAA C).
Sean Boomer pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four, while Colin MacNabb pitched two innings and punched out two for Key.
VOLLEYBALL
South River 3, Annapolis 1: The Seahawks (3-2) took down the Panthers (0-5) in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, to cap their season on a two-match winning streak.
For Annapolis, Kyra Dean (17/17 serving, 3 aces, 8 kills, 3 blocks 12 digs), Elise Mejia (23/24 serving, 4 aces, 8 assists), and Hannah Boring (20/20 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs) led the way.
North County 3, Chesapeake Science Point 0: The Knights (4-2) took down the Tigers (3-3) in straight sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13.
For Chesapeake Science Point, junior setter/outside hitter Destinee Phifer )4 kills, 3 assists), senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Ariana Martinez-Alamo (2 kills, 2 digs) and sophomores setter Madeline Parks (6 assists, 1 kill) and outside hitter Jasmine Azan (5 digs, 3 kills) led the way.
Old Mill 3, Northeast 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Key 13, Mt. Carmel 3
