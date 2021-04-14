Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 14: Severn girls lacrosse, golf earn victories

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, April 14, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
Severn 9, Roland Park 7: The Admirals earned their third IAAM Conference win as the defense led the way against Roland Park.
GOLF
Severn 19 ½, John Carroll 1 ½: Senior Gavin Petrinko, junior Josh Bing, sophomores Matt Kagan and Jeffrey Huang, and freshman Jack Stamato all swept their matches, while junior Robbie McNitt also contributed to the Admirals’ win.
