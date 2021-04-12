Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 12: Kaden Koester nets game-winner for Northeast boys soccer

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, April 12, 2021:
BOYS SOCCER
Northeast 4, North County 3: Junior Kaden Koester scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Eagles (2-2-1) to a win against the visiting Knights (0-4). Jake Connolly and Leyton Calzado also scored for Northeast, while seniors Brandon Wingfield and Mason Switzer along with junior Timoteo Valles tallied assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Severn 16, Mount de Sales 6: Eleven different players scored to lead the Admirals to victory. Sam Van Gieson and Ryan Dineen both had three goals and an assist, while Bella Lynch had four assists to go with a goal.
AACS 13, Friends 8: Lydia Wood registered seven points on three goals and four assists and Tracy Grollman netted four goals and assisted one to lead the Eagles. McKenna Steinau pitched in with three goals and two assists, and Ruby Anders, Ksenya Dittrich and Ellie Lenhart each added one goal. Goalkeeper Taylor Grollman made seven saves and also assisted a goal.
BASEBALL
Spalding 8, Fredericksburg Christian School 1: Starting pitcher Jack Judge allowed one hit and no runs over two innings while striking out two and walking one, while John Carroll threw a scoreless inning in relief to lead the Cavaliers to victory in a rain-shortened three inning game.
Eddie Sargent, Cody Sharman, Thomas Joseph, Ben Wieman (3 RBIs) and Parker Thomas all had one hit to lead Cavaliers.
