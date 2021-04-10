Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 9: Chesapeake football beats Annapolis, moves to 3-0

Junior quarterback Josh Ehrlich completed 19 or 30 passes for 185 yards and four touchdown passes, two each to Davion White (8, 23) and Machi Evans (25, 5). White also scored on runs of 8 and 30 yards and finished with 76 yards on 14 carries. Evans led the receiving corps with 75 yards on six catches, while White had 40 yards on five receptions.