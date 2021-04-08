Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 8: Broadneck volleyball sweeps South River

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, April 8, 2021:
VOLLEYBALL
Broadneck 3, South River 0: Bella Rubino (8 service points, 10 kills, 8 digs, 1 block), Madeline Stewart (36 assists, 15 service points, 2 aces, 4 kills) and Natalie Luscomb (14 service points, 3 aces, 16 kills, 13 digs) led the Bruins (3-1) to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 win against the Seahawks (1-2).
