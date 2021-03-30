Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 30: South River volleyball gets first win against Southern

Key 17, Park 6: Luke Nespole went 2-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, Clayton Wrinn went 2-5 with an RBI, and Armand Ortiz went 1-1 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Obezags (3-0 in conference, 4-0 overall). Will Dowton pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out five for the Obezags.