Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 26: Megan Bunker scores 100th career goal to lead Indian Creek girls lacrosse in lopsided win

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, March 26, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
Indian Creek 23, Chapelgate 0: Megan Bunker scored her 100th career goal to highlight the easy victory for Indian Creek, which improved to 3-0.
Bunker, a senior attack, finished with three goals and two assists to along with 11 draw controls.
“To have such a supportive group of girls and a great coaching staff to be there me when hitting a milestone like that, it just feels so great, and it definitely makes the whole experience a lot better,” Bunker said
Mia Putzi fired in five goals to lead Indian Creek, which had 10 different scorers. Molly Bunker had a hat trick, while Cali Schwerdfeger contributed two goals and two assists to the offensive onslaught. Seniors Janeiyah Cajudoy and Cameron Ramsey led a stingy defense in front of freshman goalie Elia Alewine, who posted the shut out.
Indian Creek travels to Gunston on Tuesday.
Spalding 12, Garrison Forest 10: Lily Grant scored three goals, while Abby Scully toltaled two goals and two assists as the Cavaliers (1-2) earned their first win.
Jordy Miles scored two goals, while Ally Keith, Izzy Vitale, Delaney McDaniel, Bella Saviano and Reese Dowgiallo netted one apiece.
Severn 11, John Carroll 8
BOYS LACROSSE
Severn 12, Episcopal (Pa.) 11: Jacob Todd notched four goals and an assists, Justin Queen added three goals and two helpers while Owen Wellschlager had a hat trick to lead the Admirals (3-1) to a close win.
Severn jumped out to an early lead, but penalties allowed Episcopal to climb back in the game late in the third quarter. Tough man-down defense by PJ Roth, Brady Ervin, Sean Donegan and Nick Sotiropoulous and timely saves by goalie Will Perez (8 saves) helped seal the victory.
Andrew Beard (2 goals) and Conner Layden (2 assists) aided the offense while Reid Gills won 15 faceoffs.
Indian Creek 20, Pallotti 8: Will Mercer exploded for six goals and also dished off two assists to spark the lopsided victory.
Benny Carter amassed seven points on four goals and three assists for Indian Creek, which blew the game open with an 11-0 run to start the second half. Cole Turner and Nick Stroble netted three goals each. Dylan Harris totaled two goals and an assist.
Daniel Eckroad helped Indian Creek control possession by winning 15 of 17 faceoffs. Ty Spencer made six saves in three quarters of action.
BASEBALL
Mount St. Joseph 8, St. Mary’s 6: Left fielder Henry Carbone went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Saints in the MIAA A Conference loss.
Catcher Logan Scully went 2-for-2 with a run driven in and a run scored. Starting pitcher Eric Chaney had two hits to support his own cause.
Spalding 9, Archbishop Curley 1: Shortstop Caleb Estes went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cavaliers. Estes delivered three singles and a triple on the day.
Center fielder Eddie Sargent went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while second baseman Brady Hannon went 2-for-3 with two runs for Spalding, which scored eight runs in the fifth inning to break open a tied game.
Pitcher Parker Thomas worked five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits while walking none. He notched five strikeouts.
FOOTBALL
Severna Park 27, North County 6
Old Mill 16, Arundel 6
